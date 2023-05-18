‘Imagine how many people they get over on $5 each for not paying attention’: Customer warns people to ‘pay attention when signing’ after nail salon almost overcharges her

A customer called took to TikTok to tell viewers to pay attention when signing their receipts after a nail salon allegedly attempted to overcharge her.

TikTok user Hwatt Stuff (@hawttstuff) uploaded the video to the social media platform and recounted the incident for the camera.

According to the content creator, she got a filling repair and her toes done. The nail technician informed her that the price for the filling was $45 and the pedicure was $30. But when it was time to pay, the content creator noticed her bill was $85.

“Where did 85 come from?” Hwatt Stuff asked the nail technician.

The nail technician’s response? “The additional $5 was to take the gel polish off your toes.”

However, it still didn’t explain the other extra $5 charge. The nail technicians started speaking to each other in a language other than English, which angered the content creator’s husband. He told them to “speak in a language we understand” in regard to the money.

Eventually, Steve, the manager of the nail salon, gave the TikToker the $5 back in cash. Ever since this incident, the nail salon customer says she “pays attention” to her receipts. The TikToker concluded the video by revealing the name of the nail salon as Capital Nails in Union City, Georgia.

The video has accumulated 91,000 views as of this writing. Viewers who shared their thoughts about the incident in the comment section.

“They be doing that for their extra tip but don’t tell nobody and they sneak it in,” one person explained.

“These people always want tips not knowing tips is optional,” another echoed.

“They are getting business. Women love to get nails and feet done. Like damn to be deceitful ugggh this world. Greedy asses,” a third wrote.

A number of viewers noted that these incidents are the reason why nail salon customers take so many precautions.

“I try to pay in cash honestly I don’t trust they ass at all. No matter how nice they are,” one person said.

“I always ask them mfs what exactly I’m going to be charged for BEFORE they do anything on me,” a second shared.

“The nail shop I go to the receipt have the price for each service you get and I love that because I definitely feel like some places be overcharging,” a third commented.

