‘Who at Mars thought that was a good idea?’: Walmart customer demands answers after seeing M&M’s in the clearance section

M&M’s, the colorful candy-coated chocolates loved by many since 1941. You can find them anywhere, from your local convenience store to every movie theater aisle floor you’ve ever come across.

Featured Video

However, the beloved candy is now popping up in an unexpected spot: The clearance section. And the latest iteration of it too, Peanut Butter & Jelly M&M’s, which were just released in September.

Influencer John (@ginrhino) recently turned to his TikTok page to call this out. Gathering over 6,730 views and 240 likes, John comments on what he believes caused M&M’s to wind up in the clearance section at Walmart.

“Quick people, tell me what you think I’m showing you this picture for,” John begins.

Advertisement

Green-screening himself over a picture of what seems to be the candy aisle at Walmart, John dives right in.

“It’s the clearance section of foods at a Walmart that nobody [expletive] wanted,” John says. “There’s something in this picture specifically. That’s right, it’s the peanut butter and jelly-flavored M&M’s.”

John says this image is representative of supply and demand. Meaning that these snacks are here simply here because no one cared to eat them.

It’s not that simple.

Advertisement

Why are these M&M’s in the clearance section at Walmart?

Astonished by the unworldly creation, John explains that this isn’t the first he heard of this. Rather he’s read that the Mars Candy product was a flop.

“When I saw that it was peanut butter and jelly, I audibly gasped,” John says.

An abomination of an idea, John believes, and according to this picture, John may not have been the only one who felt this way. Because the candy was so quick to be placed in the clearance section, John claims that Walmart is doing everything it can to get it off its shelves.

Advertisement

“I don’t think you can donate that to a food bank or anything,” John jokes. “Because that’s against the Geneva Convention.”

John then questions Mars, begging to understand why the candy conglomerate thought this creation was a good idea. He then begins to mimic the brainstorming that occurred to create it in the first place.

“The person at the head of the table is just like ‘Yeah, you know we’re out of [expletive] ideas, let’s just [expletive] do it,’” John mocks.

Still in disbelief, John wonders if anyone wrote in to the company, asking for the seemingly random creation. However, he stands firm in the belief that probably, no one did.

Advertisement

John wraps up his video with one quick concluding statement.

“Put that on Mars where it belongs,” John says.

Everyone hates these M&M’s

John wasn’t the only one with strong opinions on the topic. Viewers flocked to the comment section to share their opinions on what they also believe to be a disgrace to the candy industry.

Advertisement

“Who paid a kumquat to come up with that?” One viewer questions.

“I am a candy connoisseur. I was not interested in trying those. I said ‘BE OFF WITH YOU!’ Message received,” another jokes.

And some even had ideas on what they think should be the next, more improved, variation of the candy-coated snack.

“I’m waiting for them to come out with raisin M&Ms; like raisinets with a candy shell. I’d try those,” the commenter says.

Advertisement

But has anyone tried them?

In his video, John never actually claimed to have eaten these M&M’s. And based on the comment’s, it seems like not many have. Except for one woman.

“Those M&M’s are VILE. The lady at the dollar store recommended them to me and I ate them once and almost died,” she exclaims.

The overall consensus on Reddit? That these didn’t taste too far off from M&M’s established, peanut butter variant.

Advertisement

“I’m not necessarily disappointed if they’re mostly just like the pb M&Ms,” a Reddit user writes. “I’m hoping though the jelly comes through just a little more.”

Even local news stations have tested their luck in trying the new candy.

“It’s subtle,” the anchors report.

“Immediately taste the jelly, then the peanut butter, it’s not bad at all,” they say in unison.

Advertisement

In contrast, others who have tested the M&M’s find that the jelly is more overpowering.

So why are they on clearance at Walmart?

Exact sales rates have yet to be released by the candy company. A series of reasons could explain why the PB&J M&Ms were placed on clearance, including lack of popularity. But, that may not be the sole reason. Oftentimes stores will place items on clearance if there is overstock and they are trying to lessen their amounts of one product or another in the store.

So while Walmart has not released an exact reasoning for why such candy was on sale, it may not solely be due to their popularity, or potential lack thereof.

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to Walmart, Mars, and John for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.