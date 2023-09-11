‘Would you be interested in $70 a month?’: Mint Mobile customer clowns on other providers in Target after she tells them she pays $15 a month

In a viral TikTok video, a Mint Mobile customer shared the unexpected perk of having a cheap phone plan—confidently rejecting phone salespeople.

In the video, user Blue (@jorts.enjoyer) is walking through Target as she explains that her favorite thing about using Mint Mobile as her phone service provider isn’t how cheap it is, but the fact that she knows she can always one-up phone salespeople trying to get her to switch providers.

She explains that at some stores, these salespeople will come up to her, and she’ll let them do their whole spiel about the company they work for. When they get to the end of their pitch, the person typically asks Blue how much she pays for her plan and guarantees they can get her a better price.

That confidence goes out the window when Blue says she pays a mere $15 a month.

Blue then mimics the person standing there with a look of disbelief.

“Would you be interested in $70 a month?” Blue mims before bursting into laughter.

@jorts.enjoyer this is not an ad but if ryan wants to hit me up my dms are open ok? ♬ original sound – blue

The video has nearly 800,000 views and over 900 comments.

“This is not an ad but if ryan wants to hit me up my dms are open ok?” the caption read.

For those unfamiliar, Mint Mobile is a popular phone service provider known for its affordable $15-a-month phone plan. The pricing ranges from $15 to $30 a month, depending on how much data you’d like a month. The company’s phone plans are currently all on a $15-a-month promotion.

Each plan lasts at least three months, but after the initial three months, users are eligible for a three-, six-, or 12-month plan.

The company became more popular after actor Ryan Reynolds bought a significant stake in the company and became its public face. The company was acquired by T-Mobile earlier this year for $1.35 billion, Fortune reported. Reynolds is expected to earn about $300 million from the deal.

A top commenter under Blue’s video shared that where they live a phone plan over $30 is unimaginable.

“15- 30 is like the average in the EU because they consumer protections from price gouging. Like the 2-400 for a family is unthinkable there.. lol,” they explained.

Others shared how they ward off the salespeople.

“I tell them that I’m a minor and I can’t sign a contract. And then they look at me weird because I’m clearly in my 30s but they can’t say anything,” a person said.

“I live on a small island in Alaska and my favorate is ‘you literally don’t service where I live. No’ it’s a shock always,” another shared.

Others shared the high price they pay for phone service.

“What the fuck is up with Verizon why am I paying $100 a month?? I’m being scammed fr,” a commenter wrote.

“Y’all I paid $340 last month for a single line at att I’m getting scammed fr,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blue via TikTok comment.