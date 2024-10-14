‘Ah yes the reverse Uno Card’: Woman warns these 2 men offered her dinner at 5-star restaurant. Then they dipped on $800 check

A woman asked the internet to help her find two men after they duped her into picking up a dinner check for $800 at an upscale restaurant.

In a viral TikTok video that received 4 million views, CLO.ON.THE.LOW (@clo.on.the.low) recounted how two strangers dined-and-dashed on her and a friend.

The short clip shows two men and a woman sitting in what appears to be a hotel room. The men are reciting rhymes while the women hype them up. The group appears to be having a good time. However, the text overlay reveals a very different story.

It reads, “Met these random men at the hotel pool they said they would buy us dinner at the five star restaurant we listened to them rap then ate a $800 dinner they both left to the bathroom and left us with the bill (does anyone recognize them).”

“They got us,” the TikToker admits in the caption.

Many viewers were unsympathetic

A number of viewers thought that the women were trying to get free drinks and dinner from the men. These viewers felt the women got what they deserved.

“[You] tried to hustle them but they got you,” read one comment.

“I love this! You tried to drain their bank account and they drained yours instead,” said another viewer.

“Ah yes the reverse uno card,” quipped another.

However, some commenters didn’t feel the women were to blame for what happened. They argued that the men volunteered to pay for dinner in the first place.

“How are y’all possibly saying the girls tried to play them when they OFFERED,” asked one person.

“I don’t understand why everyone’s saying YOU tried to PLAY them yet they offered it to you????” echoed someone else.

The creator’s response to her critics

In a second video, the creator expanded on the story. She says she and a friend met the two men in the hot tub. She alleges that from the start, they were ordering liberal amounts of food and drinks. According to the creator, the men said their “company was paying for it.”

She says that eventually, the group headed up to a hotel room, where they continued to drink. From there, on the suggestion of their new friends, the women headed to the hotel’s restaurant.

“We can order whatever we want on our company’s card,” she says the men told them.

However, she says red flags started to pop up during the dinner. According to her, the women noticed that one of the men had a picture of a girlfriend or wife on his phone’s home screen. She says when they confronted him about it, the man confessed to having a girlfriend and kids. The situation became muddier when his friend said that he was actually married.

After that, the creator says she decided to go back to the room to get some things she had left behind. However, she says when she got back to the dinner table, the tone of the evening changed.

“One of them gets up and goes to the bathroom. And then the next one gets up, and he’s like, ‘I gotta go check on him,’” she says.

“And we knew,” the creator adds of the dine-and-dash scam that had just occurred.

Luckily for the women, the waitstaff appeared to be familiar with the gentlemen and their scam. Using the room number where the group had drinks together, the woman says the waitstaff “dealt with it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via email for further information.

