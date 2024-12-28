‘It’s a newer GMC with only 20,000 miles’: Expert gets called in to work on car after dealership can’t figure out what’s wrong. He solved it

Sometimes it pays to have the right mechanic for the right job. A problem that can cost thousands may just need a new perspective, or at least that’s what one expert proved when he documented how he helped solve an unsolvable problem.

TikTok user and car expert Menjicar (@menjicar) posted a video on Dec. 20 that explains how he fixed a GMC with an issue no other mechanic could figure out.

According to Menjicar, a dealership called him to inspect a “newer GMC with only 20,000 miles.” The GMC pickup truck wouldn’t turn on because an unknown issue was draining the battery.

What was the problem with the GMC pickup?

His first discovery was that the biggest issue with the car was that it had “absolutely zero communication with any module”—or the internal computer systems—except one. As he dug through the car, looking at each area and system, he noticed that several mechanics had already rooted through the car, trying a variety of solutions, including replacing the battery.

“Several mechanics or techs have looked at it and basically just abandoned it,” he said.

Amazingly, when he started to check the wiring he noticed some writing on the corner of the windshield, which showed a different glass manufacturer than the original. This was a solid find and something that only a pro would notice at a glance.

According to Windscreen and Tint from Blacktown, Australia, a windshield will have the manufacturer’s logo and the VIN number of the individual vehicle. A new windshield will have a different logo. Another way to determine if a windshield is new is if there are chips, cracks or any irregularities. If there are, then it’s likely the windshield isn’t the original.

Menjicar finally discovered the true culprit: The radar sensor in the rear view mirror. GMC explains on its website that it installs radar sensors in their newer models, which detect lane changes and objects in the blind zone.

Menjicar simply pressed the button on the side of the radar sensor. This automatically linked the modules and allowed him to start the car, proving that observation is key when it comes to repairs.

What did the viewers think?

Many users believed his video demonstrated how important experience is to a job.

“That’s one thing that people don’t realize it’s the that it was easy but the knowledge of knowing what was wrong. The EXPERIENCE. Know your worth,” a user said.

“Such a good example of charging/getting paid for what you know (how to troubleshoot) not how long you take to do it. Respect man,” a second added.

“That’s a good tech right there, bro knows his job and is observant,” another agreed.

“Nice [to] get paid for knowledge and experience; not time,” a user remarked.

Others expressed appreciation for how he fixed the problem.

“The car breaking down because A RADAR DETECTOR wasn’t plugged in is INSANE,” one said.

“Anything now and days will cause a vehicle to not start. Crazy!!” another added.

“Me in the auction yard snipping radar camera wires,” a third joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Menjicar via TikTok Comments.

