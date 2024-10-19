‘I was getting ready to check the tire pressures’: Mechanic runs into something unexpected when he changes the oil on a Lincoln

A mechanic was surprised to find a customer’s Lincoln car with novelty valve stem caps on the tires during a routine oil change.

Now typically for mechanics, oil changes are simple and routine. The oil gets changed, tires get filled up with air, and they tell the customer how many miles until the next oil change.

So what happens when this mechanic finds phallic valve stem caps on the tires when filling them up with air? And how did they get there?

This TikTok posted by @cjayscooter reveals the confusion he faced when discovering said tire stem caps on the Lincoln.

In the original video, the content creator zooms-in on the tire and shows that the standard tire valves have been replaced with a new fun set of stem caps. This left the mechanic in confusion and amusement.

What do you do when you find this in your car?

While this is certainly unexpected, you gotta have a laugh about this. Clearly, someone close to you played a good ol’ fashioned prank. Yes, this will definitely lead to an awkward conversation with the mechanic, but it’s all in good fun.

Fortunately for us, replacing tire valves is a simple task. As you need to do is screw off the phallic tire valve stem caps and screw on the replacement standard valve stem caps.

Where can I buy these novelty tire valve stem caps?

Despite not wanting to Google this one, I did. Phallic valve stem caps can be purchased on Amazon, Etsy, and TireCockz. If you are looking to pull off a nice little prank on a buddy, look no further.

Curious to see what my suggested ads will be now.

What did the viewers think of these valve stem caps?

“I put them on friends cars and they go WEEKS before they discover it!” one said.

“I put these on my husband’s ‘show car’ before a car show” one shared.

“Running to Amazon” one added.

“My husband stuck one of those on my tire. I forgot it was there when I went to get new tires. I can only imagine the conversation back there lol” one commented.

This TikTok has more than 622,000 views with 62,800 likes. The Daily Dot contacted @cjayscooter over TikTok messenger and commented on his post for comment.

