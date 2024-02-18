‘Me looking for the salt packets they asked for’: McDonald’s customer asks for unsalted fries to really get fresh fries. Her trick fails

McDonald’s workers have had enough of the “‘”no salt for fresh fries”‘” hack. Now, one employee is calling out customers who try it.

There’s a supposed McDonald’s ‘hack’ that floats around the internet every few months: If you want fresh fries, ask for them without salt. As McDonald’s salts its fries immediately after they come out of the fryer, this theory says, ordering them without salt means you’ll get the fries as fresh as possible.

Numerous internet users have attempted to debunk this theory over the years. One user claimed that a customer can just ask for fresh fries, while alleging that employees will sometimes refry old fries to get rid of the salt. The former point has been made repeatedly by fast food employees over the years.

Despite this, people will occasionally order salt-free fries in order to get fresh fries. However, this presents them with an obvious problem: Their fries no longer have salt. This means that they must ask for additional salt—which, as TikTok user Shanti (@ashantio0) recently noted in a video with over 2.2 million views, can lead to some awkward situations.

In her video, she writes, “me looking for the salt packets they asked for after ordering a no salt fry.” She then shows herself half-heartedly looking for salt packets.

In the comments section, users shared their disdain for the no-salt fresh fry hack.

“i specifically gave old stuff to people who ask for ‘fresh,’” claimed a user.

“just ask for fresh dropped fries,” advised another. “if you’re willing to wait, we’re willing to drop fresh ones.”

“i give them pepper packets,” stated a third.

However, some users noted that there may be other reasons why someone would order saltless fries, then ask for salt.

“I always used to ask for no salt and I didn’t even know people did that to get fresh fries, I did it cause the fries were too salty,” explained a commenter.

“Y’all know people who have health problems do this,” offered a second.

“As someone who can’t handle the salt on fries at all but a partner who loves salty fries… we do this. He just adds it to his as he eats them,” detailed a further TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Shanti via TikTok DM and McDonald’s via email.