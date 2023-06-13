‘No frl’: McDonald’s worker calls out customers who want ‘extra sugar’ in their iced coffees

If you order “extra sugar” in your iced coffee at McDonald’s, or aren’t specific about the amounts of cream and sugar you want in your coffee, you might raise the ire of the person serving you.

That’s the message coming from one worker who took to TikTok to share thoughts about customers making special requests for their McDonald’s coffee drinks. Creator @vb1mal posted their latest McDonald’s-related video on Saturday, drawing more than 31,600 views.

The text overlay on the video reads, “When they ask for an iced coffee with extra cream and ‘extra sugar’ even tho we don’t put any sugar in iced coffees …”

The accompanying caption adds to the worker’s frustration, “Or when they say lemme get a coffee with cream and sugar.. like how much???”

McDonald’s McCafé offers a variety of coffee drinks that are extremely popular with caffeine consumers and a number of them took to the comment section to share their own thoughts on the video.

One person asked, “Ain’t it already sweet enough?”

Another sought clarification, asking, “Then what do y’all put in it? i’m confused? is it already sweetened?”

The creator responded, “The flavor pumps are sweet themselves so ig they have sugar in them.”

One McDonald’s worker said they had a system for when customers request extra sweet coffee, saying, “i just add a few pumps of liquid sugar lol.”

The creator pointed out, “I just click add sugar bc I don’t want them to be mad that liquid sugar rings up as 30 cents.”

The extra sweet coffee request also threw a couple of commenters for a loop.

One user noted about McDonald’s coffee orders, “No frl or they be like regular cream and sugar like… 2&2 or 4&4,” to which the creator remarked, “LITERALLY LIKE WTF IS REGULAR???”

And finally, one commenter simply observed, “The caption is so real.”

