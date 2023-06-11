‘I always have to clarify bc it’s so hard to tell over that headset’: McDonald’s customer with accent orders large Sprite at drive-thru. She gets a large fry

A TikToker with an accent showed the hazards of having an accent during a recent trip through the McDonald’s drive-thru — wanting a large Sprite but getting a large order of fries instead.

“It happens everytime at this point just give me both!” she wrote.

TikTok user @itshaleyrenea creates content about her life as a Southerner and stay-at-home mom. In a recent video, gathering more than 688,000 views since it was posted May 16, she said that Southern accent can sometimes result in the McDonald’s drive-thru hearing her “large Sprite” order as “large fry.”

“When I ask for a ‘large Sprite’ in the drive-thru but always get to the window and they give me a large fry instead,” she wrote in the caption. “”Like I’ll take it but that’s not what I said. Sorry I talk in cornbread.”

According to Haley, this is a frequent occurrence. “You cant beat a mcdonalds spicy sprite or fresh salty fry!”

One commenter said she could relate.

“Same! I say ‘large Sprite to drink please’ and no more issues.” Haley responded, “I just go ahead and get both a fry and a Sprite!”

But some former McDonald’s employees blame the speaker and not the person speaking.

One former employee commented that it is sometimes difficult to hear through the drive-thru speaker. “Some people’s voices/accents plus the wacky speakers made them sound the same,” the user said.

Another former employee agreed. “When I worked at McDonald’s, I always asked ‘Sprite like the drink?’ Bc I never knew.”

Other commenters resorted to asking for a substitute in hopes of being corrected by the cashier. “If they don’t carry 7Up at that store ask for it and they’ll usually automatically give u sprite or ask if sprite is okay instead.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Haley via email for comment.