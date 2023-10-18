‘I’m really McMad right now’: McDonald’s customer pays $3 for a single hashbrown. She can get a whole pack for the same price at Trader Joe’s

Years of rising inflation have pushed the cost of virtually everything up in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak. Increases in costs have largely been passed along to consumers, who have shared their frustration with higher grocery prices, from eggs to frozen pizza.

Now, one content creator is calling out McDonald’s for upping the price of a single hashbrown from $1 to $2.59. In a video that has drawn over 96,000 views on TikTok, user TJ (@tj_thatsit) says the increase has made her “McMad.”

“I went to McDonald’s this morning to get me a Coke and a hash brown,” she says in the video. “I wasn’t really hungry, I just wanted a little hash brown, right? So I get my Coke, and I know any size soft drink is $1.53 with tax. But why, when they rang up my hash brown, it said $2.59? I guess I never noticed the price increase was that much on the hashbrown because I’m usually getting the meal. But when I saw it was $2.59 for one hash brown, I swear I almost told them to take it off my tab.”

TJ then continues to lambast the price increases at McDonald’s, before mentioning that she can get comparable hashbrowns for a much better deal at Trader Joe’s.

“What has the world come to, where a hash brown is $2.59?” she asks. “They used to be $1. McDonald’s don’t even have a $5 menu no more. Honestly, I think this weekend I’m going to go to Trader Joe’s and stock up on some of my faves and one of them is going to be the hash browns. Because you can get a whole pack for $2.99 and I could just make my hash brown at home. $2.59 for one? I still can’t—I’m really McMad right now, I’m about to have a McFit, because $2.59? McDonald’s, I need you to enter the chat right now.”

Many commenters shared their own alternatives to the burger chain’s deep-fried hash browns, agreeing that the price was simply too high.

“2.59 for a singular hash brown is wild,” one commenter wrote. “Walmart/smiths carries the hash brown patties too if you can’t make a TJ trip.”

“Our hashbrowns are $1.79,” another said, sharing the differing prices at their location. “Not as much but still way better to get a pack of 10 from TJs for 3 bucks. Drinks are $1.99. I’m in florida.”

“I was pissed af when my McGriddle, sausage biscuit & TWO hashbrowns no drink was 19.00,” a further user shared. “I was like I should’ve just gotten Chick-fil-A for that price!”

Others shared that in some places, McDonald’s franchises were charging even more for their hash browns.

“I think some people in the US are charging $4 for them,” one commented. “Like how.”

“Hash browns are $4+ at McDonald’s in Vegas,” a second claimed.

“I live in Hawaii,” a further viewer wrote. “1 hash brown is $4.”