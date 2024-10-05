‘Those are the Walmart crocs’: McDonald’s customer orders Crocs Happy Meal. Then she opens the box

If you love Crocs and McDonald’s, this is for you. McDonald’s released a Happy Meal collaboration with Crocs. Customers are able to get a mini Crocs clip with their purchase.

According to an article released by McDonald’s corporate office, there are eight Croc toys to collect. To get one, simply order a Happy Meal. The toy is about three to five inches long and comes in its own shoe box. There is also video game component to the toy. You can scan the QR code on the side of the shoe box to turn your show character into a digital experience.

“Scanning the QR code unlocks a dynamic digital experience where fans can mix and match selections to create their very own one-of-a-kind shoe design and see it come to life through AR!” states the article.

However, one customer shared in a TikTok the toy their son got and why they are not happy with it.

A not-so-Happy Meal

This customer, Lavonne (@vonnie_strong) noticed that the toy her son got was a bit different than the Crocs she noticed others were receiving. The clip she received did not look like any of the official eight designs released by McDonald’s. This YouTuber did a haul video of all the toy shoes and the dark red Croc with no designs this customer got is not a part of it.

“McDonald’s, count your days,” Lavonne states. “Everybody else getting this kind of Croc in their Happy Meal.” She shows a standard blue toy Crocs pictured in the McDonald’s haul video. “But you gave my baby this.”

She holds up a red, run-down-looking Crocs clip and says, “Like, who baby Croc is this? Ya gonna give him this little shriveled-up Croc? No! He wants one of these kinds like everyone else!”

The video has over 4,000 comments and 1.2 million views as of Saturday.

What are viewers saying?

Viewers agreed with Lavonne that the toy looks a bit off.

“That croc looks used omgg,” one stated.

“I’m donnnne. they done boiled that shoe,” another wrote.

“That is the one in 1 million rare limited edition,” joked another.

The Daily Dot has previously covered McDonald’s collectible cups and customers’ ups and downs trying to get an item they like.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lavonne for comment via TikTok comment and message and to McDonald’s via email.



