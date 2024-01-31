‘Oh no it has fungus’: Marshalls shoppers show the state of all the ‘yellow-tagged’ beauty items. It’s not great

In a humorous viral video posted to TikTok, two Marshalls patrons filmed a disappointing trip through the store’s clearance racks, where they discovered several spoiled makeup products and other damaged items.

Jenny (@jennyy_sandoval) and company found a used blush container, a moldy face mask, a trash can with a broken lid, expired popcorn, and a dried-out package of makeup remover wipes during their Marshalls visit. Each item possessed a yellow clearance tag.

“How cute,” Jenny said in the video, picking up a package with only one of two crab-shaped earrings. “Oh, there’s one missing.”

This was the tone for much of Jenny’s TikTok, which has been viewed 3.5 million times since it was first posted on Jan. 25. Viewers praised Jenny’s “matter of fact” commentary and denounced Marshalls for not removing the damaged items from its shelves.

“Idk why that marshalls doesnt just throw that stuff away,” one commenter wrote. “i work at marshalls and anything like that we would markout and definitely throw away.”

“I work at winners (Canadian tj maxx) and we always have associates ensuring all our clearance products are worth selling and write off empty boxes and damaged/used products,” user @briannaordough shared.

One viewer pointed the finger at customers rather than store employees, a sentiment echoed by others. “It’s not that stores want to put this stuff out,” user @ehidkwhat said. “the customers be destroying stuff when we don’t look and we have to put out clothes and other stuff.”

Jenny posted a second TikTok on Jan. 28 exploring the Marshalls yellow tag selection again, to viewers’ delight, though this “haul” wasn’t much better. Opened skin care bottles and missing containers from makeup sets plagued their shopping trip this time.

“I just don’t understand what it is about those stores specifically that make ppl do this,” one viewer wrote.

Suggestions for stopping customers from damaging clearance products included putting Marshalls employees on a lookout near the shelves, but some retail workers said understaffing would make that impossible.

“Every customer should be suing Marshalls for this. Both a biohazard (with open and used makeup for sale) and hazardous materials (chemical materials opened and used for sale),” user @jattangeldragon declared.

