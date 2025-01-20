‘Best $1,500 spent’: Man buys 2014 Dodge Caravan. Should you consider doing the same?

When you need a car, you can choose between saving up the cold hard cash or applying for a loan and making monthly payments.

Featured Video

“I choose no car payment,” says TikTok user @acura_mdx_2002, in a 19-second clip posted on Dec. 29. Receiving 113,100 views and 2,393 likes, the video shows the user enjoying the interior of his 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan.

“Yup 40,000 km I put on with no issue, except a new wheel bearing and wiper motor needed,” the user shares in his comment section. That equates to almost 25,000 miles, he says, for a car he bought for $1,500.

“Follow if you like cars,” states the user.

Advertisement

Man buys a 2014 Dodge Caravan

Viewers shared mixed opinions on the user’s choice of used vehicle. Some said they’d avoid the Dodge Caravan, and others said they swear by the model.

“They are reliable, mine is 360,000 for a 2014 and original transmission and engine,” wrote a user in the comments section. @acura_mdx_2002 replied, “I got rid of the tick and it sounds like new. I’ve put 40,000 km in six months with no issues.”

Many commenters even shared their tricks to keeping older cars running.

Advertisement

How to keep older cars running

“Good oil and proper time between changes is the trick,” the commenter shares.

“My 2016 Grand Caravan had 400k on it before I sold it for a truck lol never had any issues. Change your oil. Full synthetic,” another adds.

While many people believe in the benefits of a used car, many also find themselves under the impression that mechanic costs will eventually equate to that of a car payment. “Gonna spend a car payment a month on fixing it,” a commenter writes.

Advertisement

According to Edmunds, it’s generally less expensive to repair your car than to buy an entirely new one. And while car payments are indeed higher than ever, repair costs are also on the rise, although most of the increase is attributable to newer vehicles. So @acura_mdx_2002 might’ve made the right choice.

The Daily Dot reached out to @acura_mdx_2002 via TikTok direct message as well as Stellantis (Dodge) via its communications email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.