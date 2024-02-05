’30 minutes, no one comes up to us’: Macy’s customer hops behind counter because workers are busy, gets mistaken for employee

Suit shopping for a destination wedding can be tricky if a couple does not plan on keeping the suit. One would-be customer says she and her fiancé’s hunt for a rentable suit or tuxedo ended up with him behind the counter of a different retailer entirely.

In a video posted to TikTok, user Jo (@just.jo.things) says she and her fiancé started looking for suits at Men’s Warehouse but were quickly turned off from the store when they went 30 minutes without being greeted or asked if they needed any help. Once they did find an employee, they asked if someone might be able to assist them, the young employee said they would go get someone—then walked around the counter and offered their assistance.

Unsatisfied with their experience at Men’s Warehouse, Jo says she and her fiancé moved on to Macy’s, where they were assisted by a kind associate who asked her fiancé to enter his information into their systems himself, while the associate assisted another customer. It was then, she says, that multiple employees mistook her fiancé for an employee despite having never seen him before in the store.

“The guy who helped us was absolutely lovely,” she says in the video. “He was hilarious. He helped us order everything. He was a riot. There was another customer who needed to be checked out, so he had my fiancé come around the desk and start filling out his information. As he’s typing on the computer, like the register of Macy’s, people start coming over and asking him for help, and he’s like, ‘I don’t work here,’ and they’re like, ‘What?’ This is his face being like, ‘I cannot believe this is happening right now.’ A Macy’s employee even walked up to him and said, ‘Hey, can you help do this?'”

When it came time to order the suit they decided they liked, it became a game of tag to get both the vest and the pants in the same color. Ultimately, after playing phone tag with Macy’s customer service to order the items as they went in and out of stock, she says they were able to find both items in store during a later visit to the retailer.

“Long story short, we then order this suit—OK, great, so excited,” she says. “The suit he originally wanted was a blue linen suit, and it wasn’t in stock, so the guy was like, ‘I’m ordering it for you in tan.’ Matt was like, fine, it’s whatever. The very next day, he gets an email: the vest has shipped, but the pants are out of stock. So then I call Macy’s. They’re able to find blue pants in stock, so I order the blue pants and the blue vest, then the blue vest is out of stock.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jo via email regarding the video.

Several viewers shared that they had similar experiences trying to shop with both retailers recently.

“The 17 year old employee at MW quit his job half ways through our appointment,” one commenter wrote.

“Macys is such a wild place these days,” another said. “I never know what I’m walking into.”

“Your MW experience is basically the same as ours when we were getting married,” a third shared. “No customer service whatsoever.”

Should the pair ever need a suit for a different occasion, several viewers supplied alternatives to Men’s Warehouse and Macy’s.

“We just went to kohls,” one commenter wrote. “It was easy and simple and under 150 and he has a suit for life now too.”

“Nordstrom rack has suits for far less and a tailor on site,” another commented.

“My husband got a custom suit with shirt and vest through a local tailor for I think like…$350,” a further user suggested. “10/10 recommend!”