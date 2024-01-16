‘I would’ve cried on the spot’: Luxury car dealer says he never expected customer to tell him this 

In a recent TikTok with almost 3 million views, a luxury car salesperson recalls a welcomed surprise he received from a grateful customer.

Content creator and car dealer Keshawn (@lifewithkey_) shares his experience with a female customer who specifically asked him to tell her which products he makes a commission from.

“I know I say this a lot, but you guys, I love it here,” Keshawn began in the video. “These customers want me to make money.”

Keshawn, who works for Lexus, detailed how the female customer came to the dealership to look at a 2024 RX 350 Hybrid. As Keshawn gave his full description and inspection of the car, the customer asked a surprising question.

“She asks me a question: ‘Hey Keshawn, what products can I buy that you will make money off of?'” Keshawn said.

He shared that he was initially uncomfortable answering the question as he doesn’t typically discuss such matters with customers. Still, he said the customer assured him she wanted to help him make more money from the sale.

“She’s like, ‘No, I wanna know because I wanna buy whatever products are gonna help you get paid,'” he continued.

According to Keshawn, he told the customer which products he makes a commission on, and she promised to buy them.

“I’m like, ‘you are a great person,'” Keshawn said, “and she’s like, ‘No, you’re such a great salesperson and such a great person that I have no problem with you making a little bit of extra money. I wanna see you win.'”

Keshawn went on to describe how the customer was “ecstatic” about her new car and the customer service she received from him.

“I’m just like, wow, everybody won in this situation,” he said as the video ended.

The video’s on-screen caption reads, “I love selling luxury cars.”

“She got money money,” one viewer wrote in the comments section.

“Excellent customer service will have you buying all the bells and whistles,” a second viewer shared.

“I work in sales too, and when people know you’ll take care of them, they’ll take care of you too!” came another user’s response, a comment to which Keshawn simply responded, “facts.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Keshawn via email for more information.