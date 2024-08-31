‘My Chick-fil-A order would be $9’: Woman says it’s cheaper to eat at Longhorn Steakhouse when you order this dinner hack

Food prices in the U.S. have risen sharply, making even fast food no longer as affordable as once thought.

For example, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices increased by 22% since 2019, while fast food prices have risen at an even higher rate.

Menu prices at fast food chains like McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and Chipotle have gone up by 75% to 100% over the past 10 years. It makes fast food, once an affordable choice, more of a financial burden for many Americans.

Because of this, many American consumers are constantly looking for ways to eat cheaper. And that no longer necessarily involves a fast food restaurant.

The Longhorn Steakhouse way

TikTok creator Courtney June (bratzlover42o) recently shared a viral dinner hack. Try an appetizer from a restaurant rather than eating at a “cheap” fast food spot.

In the clip, which has garnered over 61,700 views at the time of writing, June reveals what she got at Longhorn Steakhouse for under $10.

“Y’all are sleeping on getting an appetizer from a restaurant,” she remarks. “Which is cheaper than a fast food meal and healthier for you. And a bigger portion.”

June then reveals a generous meal consisting of fried chicken covered in sauce, an extra container of sauce, and an oblong bread roll.

“These are the spicy chicken bites,” she notes. “The total for this is $6.99. The bread was free.”

According to June, this meal is much cheaper than what she would’ve paid at a fast food joint, which we generally think of as being more affordable.

“Now I did the math,” she adds. “My Chick-fil-A order of a chicken sandwich, medium fry, and the cheese sauce would be $9.”

Chick-fil-A prices vary greatly from state to state, but customers generally report higher prices in states like New York and California.

For example, in this menu directory, a Chick-fil-A standard chicken sandwich is listed at $6.49, and medium waffle fries at $3.49. While sauces are generally free, some locations may charge for them. This brings the total to at least $9.98.

The same applies to Longhorn Steakhouse prices; however, a quick search shows that the Spicy Chicken Bites featured in June’s video are listed at $6.99 in most locations.

June adds that the experience of eating at Longhorn Steakhouse greatly resembles that of a fast food establishment.

“It’s basically like a drive-thru,” she remarks. “I placed the order 25 minutes before I would be here, and they brought it out to my car.”

Viewers share their thoughts

In the comments, some users are surprised at the low price, while others offer even cheaper and healthier options.

“It’s not healthier but it’s similar price,” wrote one commenter. “You should also check out wal mart and the cooked foods in the grocery store, those are the most healthy I think cuz ppl actually make make it.”

“Where are you getting an app for 6.99?!!! Everything by me is like 11+,” questions another.

“I get the kids chicken nuggets from them and add the crusted Parmesan on top with a sweet potato and loaf of bread total $11,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot has reached out to June via Instagram DM and TikTok comment, Longhorn Steakhouse via email, and Chick-fil-A via email.

