‘It might be time for me to get away from all these liberal snowflakes’: Progressive ‘artsy’ woman says her date made ‘the feminism’ leave her body. Why?

After a date with a “guys guy,” one woman says she is ready to swear off feminism and dating liberals.

In a viral video with more than 220,000 views and over 16,000 likes, TikToker Madi Hart (@madihart_soccer) explained how a date with a guy who paid for everything triggered her “feral” side.

“Guys, I went on a date this week, and I felt the feminism leaving my body,” the woman began her story.

The Los Angeles comedian, who lives on the “artsy” side of town, went out with a guy she described as a “bro” from Santa Monica and fell for him hard after he paid for everything on their date.

“I go on dates with a lot of men and woman who, you know, live over here, and there’s always a negotiation about who pays,” she explained.

However, that wasn’t the case with the date she typically would never entertain.

“I sort of fell into going on a date with the most ‘guys’ guy I’ve ever been on a date with,” she said. “It befell me in an organic fashion.”

Even though the kind of man she described would not typically be her type, the simple fact that he paid for everything on their date made her question her allegiance to feminism and gender equality.

“It really just sort of activated something feral in me; I’m not gonna lie,” the content creator admitted.

When they got to another bar, Hart intended to pay for their drinks while her date got up to use the restroom since he had been paying all night. However, before she got a chance, her date offered up his credit card.

“Here’s my card,” Hart recounted her date telling her. “Get us whatever.”

That action solidified her attraction to him.

“It might be time for me to get away from all these, you know, liberal snowflakes on the East Side,” she concluded.

However, she wanted it to be clear that she did not set aside her political beliefs just to date the guy.

“IM KIDDING!!!” the content creator wrote in the video’s caption. “Also I checked his politics before hooking up with him don’t worry.”

In the comments section, many women agreed that the gesture is greatly appreciated and welcomed.

“I went on a date and offered to get the next round of drinks and he said ‘if it’s okay with you, I’d really like to buy this for you,'” one commenter wrote. “LIKE OKAY.”

“No no….I get it,” another agreed.

Several men accepted the woman’s admission as a word of advice and confirmation that gendered expectations are alive and well, even in the modern dating world.

“Oh I’m dropping a get us whatever this weekend,” one commenter said.

“Damn all I gotta do is move to an artsy area and not be broke,” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Madi Hart via Instagram direct message for comment.