‘This is a fire waiting to happen’: Woman cleans lint trap regularly. Then she opens up her LG dryer

Is it time to deal with your dryer vent build-up? It may be time to check your dryer if your clothes haven’t been drying as fast as they used to. Your lint trap may need a helping hand.

Featured Video

That’s what TikTok user Sarah (@sarahmakesmelaugh) found a year ago when she investigated the inner workings of her dryer. The video she made of what she found got over a million views.

She’s celebrating by re-posting the video and issuing another warning about what your lint trap may not be catching.

The re-post went up on Jan. 14. So far it’s picked up over 1.7 million views.

Advertisement

She couldn’t believe what she found

One year ago, Sarah decided to investigate inside her LG dryer after seeing another video showing a massive build-up of lint behind a dryer’s lint trap.

“I decided I have to do mine because I need to know if that’s what’s in mine also,” she told her viewers.

She began by unscrewing the lint trap housing. After lifting it out of the dryer she was shocked to find almost an entire foot’s worth of accumulated lint clinging to the assembly. Even more had dropped into the dryer itself.

Advertisement

“What? I clean [the lint trap] every time,” she exclaimed.

Sarah even had to take a pair of tweezers and a screwdriver to get out some of the impacted lint.

“There’s no way my dryer could be working as well as it’s supposed to be,” she concluded.

One year later

In a follow-up video, Sarah answers some of the questions she has had since the video originally went viral.

Advertisement

Yes, she insists, she does clean her lint trap with every use. She also clarifies that she removed the housing for the lint trap, not the lint trap itself.

Sarah then repeats her cleaning process step by step with the camera positioned to show what she’s doing.

Signs you need to clean your dryer vent

According to Home Depot, you can look for several signs that let you know your dryer vent needs cleaning. Number one is that your clothes aren’t getting as dry as they used to.

Advertisement

If your clothes or your dryer seem hotter than they usually do, check your lint trap and vent.

A lot of lint built up around the vent is also a sign, as is your lint trap not collecting as much as it usually does.

Any burning smell when you dry your clothes should be checked out immediately, per Home Depot. Turn off your dryer and contact a repairperson before using it again.

How to get rid of dryer vent build-up

First, as Sarah points out in her video’s caption, make absolutely sure your dryer is unplugged before you attempt any kind of inspection or repair. It’s always best policy to check with an expert before you do anything.

Advertisement

After you’ve inspected the lint trap on the dryer to ensure it’s functioning, disconnect the vent and clean it using a brush and vacuum. Once the vent is clean, it can be reconnected to the dryer.

Most big box retail stores and hardware chains sell kits complete with brushes, extensions, and vacuum connections to help with the task.

Viewers want a better dryer

Many viewers remarked that the common design for dryers is flawed if it allows that much to accumulate beyond the trap.

Advertisement

One viewer commented, “They should make dryers with a little tray on the bottom that you can pull out regularly like a toaster.”

Marisa Darema (@marisadarema) asked, “I mean at this point why hasn’t anyone engineered a better design? My lights turn themselves on but this is the state of the laundry? C’mon.”

And one viewer apologized in advance for her own future attempt at cleaning. “My husband is gonna be so mad when I’m not able to put it back together when I do this tomorrow.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah via email and TikTok messenger for further comment. LG did not respond to an emailed inquiry.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.