‘Promised a pool 2 years ago’: Woman puts Lennar on blast for making promises it doesn’t keep

Buyer beware, these homes may be too good to be true.

Featured Video

Homeownership has become increasingly difficult in the United States due to stagnant wages, rising home costs, and debilitating debt.

So, when a person comes across a pre-built community of new homes that boasts several amenities, it’s understandable that they’d jump at the opportunity.

But it may come at a cost.

Advertisement

In a viral video with more than 300,000 views, Lily Ann Elizabeth (@lilyannelizabethh), a registered nurse in Florida, says popular home builder Lennar doesn’t follow through on its promises.

“When you move into a new build neighborhood that promised a pool 2 years ago,” Lily Ann Elizabeth says.

As she drives by the neighborhood, she films a big pile of what looks like sand and very little progress on any pool.

One neighbor took a humorous approach. Their Halloween skeleton is holding a sign that says, “Still waiting for the pool!!!” and, “I give up.”

Advertisement

What are Lennar homes?

Lennar is one of the largest home developers in the United States. It specializes in not only building new homes (including single-family homes, townhomes, and condos) but also developing whole communities around the country. It currently builds homes in 26 states.

Many of its projects are located in suburban regions and include amenities like parks, pools, and walking trails.

Advertisement

The company is also known for being a one-stop shop where you can sell your current home, qualify for a mortgage, and go through the closing process through them.

Of course, there’s controversy

While Lennar homes are popular, they’re not free from the controversy that often surrounds developers. The Daily Dot previously wrote about a buyer who claimed they were hit with a ton of hidden fees.

News headlines across different states point to poor construction quality, bad customer service, and a lack of repairs.

Advertisement

According to local news reports, homeowners in South Carolina and Arizona have both complained that the company didn’t properly construct parts of their home and now refuse to do a proper repair.

But, in the case of the Arizona home, ABC 15 reports that Lennar said it was “ready, willing and able” to make the repair but that the homeowner wants a state mediator to inspect it.

Texans have also called out Lennar for what they say are overpriced tiny homes, Business Insider reported. Each pint-sized house costs over $140,000, while the average tiny home is $50,000, according to Forbes. But others say that this is an affordable path to homeownership in an area where the median listing price is $300,000.

People have also taken to Reddit to air their frustrations. One commenter who owns a Lennar home said that the house seems to be structurally sound, but the cosmetic work, like grouting and caulk, is shoddy.

Advertisement

Others said that with Lennar homes, it really comes down to who’s project managing the build.

“If your project manager is just that and has no construction experience then you’re in for a ride. If you have someone that knows construction and cares about the quality of what they are presenting then you could be ok,” a Redditor wrote.

“Lennar kills me. We’re promised this entire resort pool/water park that’s supposed to be ready summer 2025…. It’s currently a big pile of dirt,” a top comment on Elizabeth’s video reads.

Advertisement

“Our Lennar neighborhood is only two years old and the sidewalks are already crumbling, exposed rebar and all,” another viewer claimed.

“They promised us a neighbor park….it’s been 9 years and still just an empty big lot of tall dry grass that catches on fire a few times a year,” another added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lily Ann Elizabeth via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Lennar via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.