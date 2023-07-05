‘Like baby, that sh*t GAWN’: Holiday Inn worker has PSA for guests who leave things behind

Have you ever left something behind at a hotel? If so, there’s a PSA that’s been created just for you. It comes courtesy of content creator Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan), who uses the backdrop of the Holiday Inn he works at to create TikTok videos about life as an employee of the hotel.

In this new video, which dropped Tuesday evening and has already received more than 38,000 views, the creator is typing at a computer terminal when he looks up.

The text overlay reads, “POV: A guest who previously stayed that lost an item and calls looking for it 20 times a day finally shows up to the hotel.”

Jake lip-syncs along with audio that says, “All right, I’ve asked nicely, one, two, three, four — I don’t know how many times. Stop calling my house!”

Commenters came in with their takes on the situation.

One imagined what the former Holiday Inn guest might say—”Well it was definitely there”—along with a rejoinder, “Ok well I’ll tell you it definitely isn’t.”

Another recalled, “I remember I left my DS in a hotel and it was GONE within an hour.”

One commenter revealed, “Ppl leave their wedding rings all. The. Time. Please stop asking me about it I do not have it.

Someone else provided general guidance regarding items left behind: “Like baby, that shit GAWN.”

Yet another shared, “No bc they think they’re so smart when they pull the ‘well can you check cctv’ like yeah lemme just get our investigation department on that rn!”

The Holiday Inn worker has been covered by the Daily Dot before, as his content draws upon a number of frustrations that hotel workers have with guests. Past stories include coverage of his video on “needy” guests who come to the front desk to ask for items, and guests who take snacks and don’t think they’ll be charged for them.

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment and to Holiday Inn via email.