‘I’ve heard kids kindle don’t have ads either’: Woman shares hack to getting Kindle for only $35 at Target

TikToker Deeva (@deevathelibra) recently shared her excitement over a major Kindle deal at Target. In her video, she reveals that Target was offering the kids’ Kindle at an impressive $35 discount, which prompted her to head to the store immediately.

“I rushed here to see if it’s true,” she says, eager to confirm the sale. Upon arrival, she says she found no kids’ Kindles on the shelf, but she didn’t let that deter her from continuing her search for a Kindle deal at Target.

BookTok

In her bio, Deeva notes she’s part of the TikTok subculture for book lovers called “BookTok.” Her enthusiasm for Kindles and their deals reflects the growing community of book lovers on TikTok. Her video, highlighting the Kindle deal at Target, has garnered over 68,000 views and 400 comments in just four days, including fans of the “Kindle girlie” aesthetic—a trend previously reported by the Daily Dot. This aesthetic, featuring cozy, pink-themed decorations and bookish stickers, has cultivated a passionate following of readers who personalize their e-reading experience.

Did she manage to get a Kindle?

After asking a store employee for assistance, Deeva notes her persistence paid off. She says the employee brought out a Kindle from the backroom, much to her delight. “I jumped a little for joy when they brought it out of the back because there were none on the shelf,” she shares.

Not only did the deal save her money, but it also introduced her to the world of Kindles. “I guess I’m a Kindle girly now,” she adds with excitement upon finding the Kindle deal at Target.

Other TikTok users chimed in with their experiences. One user commented, “I’ve heard the kids’ Kindle doesn’t have ads either,” sparking a conversation about ad removal on the device. However, another user cautioned, “They don’t let you remove them for free anymore. I tried—they want you to pay.”

Some shoppers, however, were less fortunate in their hunt. One commenter shared, “All the stores in my area are either completely out of stock, or they’re still selling it at full price.”

Others pointed out that “clearance prices are NOT available at all Targets,” which makes it difficult when looking for a Kindle deal at Target.

Despite the hurdles, the excitement over these deals was contagious. One user celebrated, “Yesss! I got the kids’ Fire 7 for $30. I’m going to use it as my Kindle. They have so much on sale right now,” showcasing how popular the clearance event has become among deal-savvy shoppers eagerly searching for the best Kindle deal at Target.

What does this say about Kindle’s market?

While deals like this are enticing, they also highlight changes in the e-reader market, including rumors of a new color Kindle on the horizon.

One user remarked, “It’s been rumored that a new Kindle is coming out next year, which is why this was on clearance. Keep an eye out for more sales.”

However, in an article, “A new type of Kindle might be on the horizon, but not the kind we need,” Namerah Saud Fatmi of androidcentral.com argues that practical upgrades—such as better storage, improved app access, or stylus support—might be more beneficial than cosmetic changes like color screens.

Despite these debates, events like Target’s clearance sale show that enthusiasm for Kindles remains strong. A strong Kindle deal at Target certainly plays a role in maintaining this enthusiasm. As competitors introduce more sophisticated devices, the appeal of budget-friendly deals ensures that Kindles will continue to attract a loyal base of readers. Whether through enhanced technology or irresistible prices, Kindle maintains its position as a beloved staple in the ever-evolving world of e-readers.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kindle via email and @deevathelibra via TikTok direct message.

