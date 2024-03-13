‘Not the snow app’: Kim Kardashian leaves phone unlocked, TikToker finds out what apps she has on it

The reason shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians are so popular is for one simple reason: We’re all incredibly nosy and love nothing more than being a fly on the wall as people live their lives. And while we might not be getting that same “fly on the wall” access on the TV show The Kardashians, we do have the next best thing: knowing what apps Kim Kardashian has on her phone.

At least, that was the thought process for one TikToker who diligently worked to record which apps Kardashian had and why after the celebrity’s unlocked phone was captured on camera at an event. “As a retired sleuth, I went through, and I found all of the apps on her phone, so you didn’t have to,” creator Erica Stolman Dowdy (@ericastolmandowdy) said in a video that has now amassed 6.1 million views.

She then allowed viewers a glimpse of her notes app, where she had methodically listed all of Kardashian’s apps in order of appearance. For the most part, her apps appeared normal—the usual mix of communication apps like Messenger and WhatsApp, along with photo editing apps like FaceTune—but there were a few apps viewers were especially interested in.

One app commenters kept pointing out was Snow, which is an AI-powered editing app. “Not the snow app,” one wrote, while another added, “The Snow app strikes again.”

Numerous others called her a “queen” for having Wattpad—a notorious website for reading and writing fanfiction—while another admitted that she was “so real” for having the Daily Mail and TMZ apps on hand. “Crazy how there’s no banking apps,” a further commenter remarked, while several others noted she also had Signal—an app for encrypted communication and private messaging.

But while many viewers enjoyed these findings, with one noting that it’s “my kind of nosy,” others were left questioning whether this intrusion went too far. “Touch grass,” one commenter wrote. “Girl, are you employed?” another asked. “Wow, people have time on their hands,” a third added.

If nothing else, this insight into Kim Kardashian’s phone suggests that celebrities really are just like us— even when it comes to guilty pleasures like fanfiction and selfie filters.