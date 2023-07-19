‘Very shortly after I won the iPad mini for $1, the owner comes up’: Man says he was kicked out of arcade after winning iPad in claw machine

An arcade attendee claimed that he was kicked out of a bowling alley after winning an iPad mini from one of the venue’s claw machines.

User @clawcraziness, who posts videos highlighting some of his biggest wins from various pay-to-play prize machines, made the now-viral clip. In it, he walked viewers through some of the problems he runs into at arcades because he wins “such expensive prizes for so cheap.” As of Wednesday morning, his TikTok had over 413,700 views.

He first detailed an incident at an unnamed bowling alley. “Very shortly after I won the iPad mini for $1, the owner comes up,” he recalled.

“Hey, don’t do that,” the owner, whose face is not shown, said. “You guys can’t play this no more.”

@clawcraziness said that he and his dad were kicked out of the bowling alley without reason. The owner apparently followed the men out of the bowling alley—“and we never came back to this day,” @clawcraziness said.

Another time, @clawcraziness reported being kicked out of Round1 arcade for recording himself playing a game. The Round1 employee asked the man to delete the video from his phone. (Generally speaking, private businesses have the right to ask patrons to not record on their premises. Whether they can ask individuals to delete what they record is a different matter. Businesses also have the right to refuse service to anyone they see fit, so long as they aren’t violating any discrimination laws.)

In the comments, some viewers claimed that employees were only mad at @clawcraziness because he recorded his experiences.

“It is a private business so they can kick you out for no reason, or deny recording,” one user said.

“Seems like the problem they have with you is recording not winning,” another wrote.

Some, however, believe that @clawcraziness was targeted for his successes.

“They don’t like people winning,” one viewer wrote.

“If you were losing, they would never have an issue with you playing,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @clawcraziness via TikTok comment.