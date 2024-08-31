‘This thing is loose’: Mechanic works on Kia with an engine problem at only 59,000 miles. He realizes it’s a common problem with the gasoline cap

When multiple warning lights pop up on your car, it’s easy to panic. However, the issue might be more common and simpler to fix than you’d expect.

TikTok user and mechanic Menjicar (@menjicar) recently shared a one such case that came through his shop.

In the clip, which has over 58,300 views, he shows a Kia dashboard with a check engine light on.

Kia with the check engine light on

“Lady came in from another shop because of this check engine light,” the mechanic begins. He points out there are no transparent issues with the vehicle. “Car only has 59,000 miles, [she] came for a second opinion because of this code, P0455.”

The mechanic immediately suspects the issue might be related to the gas cap—a common and easily overlooked problem. Upon opening the fuel door to check the gas cap, he exclaims, “And sure enough, look at that, this is loose, not even tight.”

To ensure nothing else is wrong with the gas cap, the mechanic inspects the O-ring, the seal, and the overall condition of the parts. “Everything looks good,” he remarks.

After securely tightening the gas cap, he gets back inside the vehicle to confirm that the issue has been resolved. “Since we’re done with that, we can just clear the codes and look at that,” he notes. “No more lights are on.”

Are you being scammed by your mechanic?

Unfortunately, some mechanics exploit car owners who may not be well-versed in repair costs. According to a survey by AmericanTrucks, scams include unnecessary repairs, falsely diagnosing problems, overcharging for parts and services, and more.

Fortunately, ethical auto shops exist. In a previous case, a customer showed up at Menjicar’s shop with faulty window buttons. Previously, they received a quote for $750 to repair the issue. Menjicar fixed it with a simple hack.

Another woman sparked a conversation about car repair costs, too. After she was quoted $650 to replace her car’s side view mirror, she decided to take matters into her own hands and DIY the whole project for only a fraction of the cost.

In the comments, users shared experiences of their own. Some said they’ve seen this happen before. However, others said their check engine light seems to always stay on.

“This happened all of the time in my ex’s Nissan Sentra,” wrote one commenter.

“I have a Kia and had to have my gas cap changed,” shared another user. “Thankfully it was only $45.”

“My check engine light stays on,” stated a third.

“That would be ‘$600, please,’” joked an additional commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Benjicar (@benjicar) via Instagram DM and TikTok message for comment. We also contacted Kia via email for further comment.

