‘Tell me why my experience isn’t enough for you’: Woman says she submitted 250 job applications — and did not receive a single interview

A worker went viral on TikTok after sharing her experience with struggling to find a job. In the video, she states how she applied to 250 places and hasn’t gotten a single interview.

The video features user @adb062919 as she recounts her experience in her job hunt.

“Tell me why with five years of marketing experience, an MBA in marketing, and management experience for four of those years, after 250 applications, I haven’t gotten one interview?” @adb062919 asks her followers. In addition, she says she has curated applications and resumes for each application and a cover letter written for each specific position. Furthermore, @adb062919 claims she has reached out to recruiters to no avail.

The TikTok user explains how she was recently laid off from a company that promised they weren’t letting people go during her first vacation in three years. To make matters worse, she recently went through an In vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle and purchased a new car then was laid off.

“So, tell me why my experience isn’t enough for you?” she concludes.

The video has been viewed over 142,000 times as of Friday with many commenters suggesting why she might not be getting interviews.

“Are you applying for only management positions? That might be why. You are likely competing with people with double the experience for the same job,” one suggested.

“Referrals – people are working their networks hard right now and it’s the best way through the door for limited positions,” a second proposed.

“As a Recruiter , companies are not hiring right now . They have to keep their budgets right for Q4 and are preparing for the upcoming recession,” another stated.

There were others who offered the creator words of encouragement.

“Your offer is coming and you will NOT be unemployed forever. Stay strong, sis,” one person said.

“Hiring comes in cycles. I was the same as you, everyone told me no. Then this past month: Boom! 4 job offers. Hang in there!” a second commented.

“Hang in there…it’s tight right now as we get closer to end of year – more will pop in early 2023 in the new budget year,” another wrote.

“They don’t want to pay you. It’s not you. It’s them,” one user stated.

The creator uploaded the progress of the job search in follow-up videos. In her latest update, the creator says she was able to receive a couple of interviews as well as one with the marketing company of a ‘big-box store.’ She claims it went well and that her application was referred to the hiring manager.

“So, fingers crossed there,” she says.

