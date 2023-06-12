‘I am almost 25 years old’: Job hunter says potential employer asked her to send SAT and ACT test scores

A job applicant shared a request she received from a recruiter that is so unusual it’s gone viral on TikTok. The recruiter in question asked the job hunter, who’s more than half a decade out of college, for her SAT and ACT scores.

In the video, user Tate Morgan (@tatemmmmmmm) explains that she was contacted by the recruiter on LinkedIn about a job. The conversation started off pretty standard with a request for Morgan’s resume.

She told the recruiter she’d aim to get it to them by the end of the day. Then another, more unusual, message came in. The person wanted Morgan’s SAT and ACT scores.

Throughout the video, Morgan has moments in which she looked at the camera with a deadpan expression, projecting her feeling of utter disbelief.

“I turn 25 next month,” Morgan explains. “I took the SAT 10 years ago, and the way that they score the SAT now is different than the way they scored it when I actually took it.”

The SAT and ACT are standardized tests used in the college admission process. Many teenagers in the United States take the exam in their junior or senior year of high school in preparation for college application season.

“I’m sorry. How the f*ck?” Morgan says in the clip.

She proceeds to state that she has a degree from the University of California, Berkley—widely lauded as a prestigious school. The U.S. News and World Report ranked it the No. 1 public university in the country in 2022.

“When I applied to Berkley, cause I transferred from a community college, they didn’t even ask me for my f*cking SAT score. What the fuck?” Morgan adds.

The video has garnered more than 66,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Monday morning.

In the comments section, Morgan shared that she ended up not going through with the application process for the job, instead opting to back out by letting them know the job was more junior than what she was looking for.

She added that, at this point, she doesn’t even remember her login info to get her scores.

Some commenters recounted experiences similar to Morgan’s.

“I had an interviewer grill me for 30 mins about what geometry i had taken in hs. i had already graduated with a software engineering degree and tried nursing school, like got accepted,” one person shared.

“I had a job interview recently that asked for my high school gpa…I’m 27, I definitely don’t care or remember that,” another wrote.

Most others were surprised by the recruiter’s audacity to ask such a question of a person who graduated high school years ago.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morgan for comment via Instagram direct message.

Update 10:53am CT June 12: In an Instagram DM, Morgan told the Daily Dot that the message appeared to be from a crypto startup.

“I don’t appreciate how many layers of qualifications (that are typically meaningless as it is) employers are putting their interviewees through,” she wrote. “I decided it would not be worth it to move forward with the application process. I don’t believe I’d at all be happy working for someone who thought the score I got on a test I took when I was 15 would be an indication of my capabilities as an employee.”