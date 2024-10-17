‘Is there a good reason to own one?’: Jeep owner thinks the car is all ‘fun and games.’ Then it rains

On the internet, Jeep has recently faced considerable negative press. For example, one expert has gone viral after pointing out that car lots are struggling to move their Jeep inventory, while another received attention for making a list of cars he wouldn’t recommend to his “worst enemy,” all of which ended up being Jeeps.

Others have complained about exorbitant prices for spare parts and a host of mechanical issues.

Adding to this growing list of grievances is TikTok user Chelsea (@lainsworld), who showed the consequences of driving her Jeep Wrangler in the rain.

In the video, Chelsea films herself inside her SUV during a rainstorm. The on-screen caption reads, “Having a jeep is all fun and games until it rains.” Moments later, she gasps as water begins gushing in from the roof, drenching the vehicle’s dashboard.

Reaction from the viewers

Posted on July 18, the video has received more than 7.6 million views.

Commenters were initially skeptical. One of them wrote, “This does not happen to me, even through a car wash I have never had any water come inside.” Another remarked, “This never happened when I had a jeep.”

But not all viewers seemed as confident. One user commented, “IS IT ALL JEEPS???? brooo I just got mine yesterday.”

In response, Chelsea clarified that she didn’t have the full roof on, explaining, “I didn’t have my top on. It was just a bikini top for the shade, not the weather.”

Are Jeeps waterproof?

Other commenters claimed that water inside the cabin wasn’t a big issue because Jeeps are waterproof.

While many of them typically are “water resistant,” meaning they can handle some exposure to water, they aren’t guaranteed to be impervious to it.

According to RealTruck, “Jeeps feature thoroughly-tested interiors, engineered to resist moisture; if you get caught in a light storm with the top off or blast through a large puddle with the windows down, you should be fine. While, once again, these components aren’t waterproof, they’re built to withstand the occasional wetting.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jeep’s parent company Stellantis via press email and to Chelsea (@lainsworld) via TikTok comment.

