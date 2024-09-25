‘What is going on with the Jeep Wrangler?’: Expert says dealerships are overrun with Jeeps. Here’s why no one is buying these things—should you?

A TikToker who specializes in cars and politics recently went viral when he showed viewers how overrun with Jeeps dealerships really are.

In a TikTok that’s garnered over 67,000 views as of this writing, The Bogetti’s (@thebogettibunch) estimated that there are over 84,000 Jeeps on the market.

Jeep has been struggling for a while

According to Business Insider, “Jeep has seen sales numbers come down, days’ supply on lots go up compared with industry competitors, and brand loyalty decline.” Jeep had its best year on record in 2018 when it sold 973,200 vehicles. However, by 2022, sales had dropped by 30 percent, with only 684,600 vehicles being sold.

Business Insider also reports that in 2022, the iconic brand had a 77-day supply on lots, 24 days higher than the national average. Part of this decline is due to a lack of gas-powered vehicles in 14 states due to emissions regulations, forcing any prospective Jeep customer to go electric.

What type of Jeeps are sitting on the lot?

Using Car Edge, an online car marketplace, Bogetti showed viewers how many of each type of Jeep was available.

With prices ranging from $33,990 to $102,000, Car and Driver reports that the Jeep Wrangler offers tons of versatility, like hardtop or softtop, automatic or manual, and gasoline or hybrid. The Wrangler gets 17 mpg in the city and 25 mpg on the highway. The interior for all models is spacious, with the newest models blending classic Jeep styles with modern amenities like the UConnect 5 system and a 12.3-inch touch screen.

According to Bogetti, there are over 2,700 two-door Jeep Wranglers and over 34,000 four-door Jeep Wranglers currently sitting at dealerships. There are over 30,000 higher-priced 2024 Rubicon 392 4WD models and 17,085 hybrid models gathering dust in dealership lots across the country.

“Jeep, Chrysler, Dodge Ram are all struggling to move inventory,” Bogetti said.

Why is no one buying Jeeps?

According to CNBC, Stellantis, the parent company for Jeep, Dodge, Fiat, Chrysler, and Peugeot, reported a 48 percent decline in sales from 2023.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares pinned low sales on United States operations, specifically vehicle inventory levels, manufacturing, and sales strategies. However, Tavares also stated that the company is enacting measures to combat the decline in sales.

For example, Jeep CEO Antonio Filosa reportedly enacted changes that include lowering prices, “including on high-volume models such as the Jeep Compass and Grand Cherokee SUVs,” introducing special offers such as incentives or 0 percent financing, and increasing spending on advertising.

On the other hand, recalls over the last few years could have contributed to dealerships being overrun with Jeeps. Forbes reports that in 2024, 338,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees were recalled over a steering wheel issue that can increase the risk of a crash. The automaker also recalled 199,000 Jeep Wranglers and Grand Cherokees for a software error that could cause the defrost and defogging system to malfunction. A further 9,000 Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L vehicles were also recalled due to the high beam setting failing to comply with federal requirements.

Viewers blame the surplus on price

Many viewers claimed that the price of new Jeep Wranglers is the reason why so many dealerships are overrun with Jeeps.

“52 grand? It’s a 25-35k vehicle at most.. they can sit on them lots til they rust..” one said.

“40k for a 2 door is insane,” a second agreed.

“No wrangler should cost over 30k the 392 shouldn’t be over 40k,” a third added.



Others blamed the drop in sales on competition and quality.

“The Bronco [happened] to Jeep Wrangler. There’s finally [competition], and it’s better,” a viewer said.

“I mean… Stellantis is recording a 50% decrease in profit from the previous year for a reason lol,” another said, referencing Jeep’s parent company.

“We the people are tired of paying double what something is worth,” a viewer added.

“You couldn’t give me a wrangler for free. They’re a POS the last 10 years,” a viewer said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bogetti via TikTok Comments and Jeep via email.

