‘Totally worth $110,000’: Man buys 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer. There’s just one problem

A man shared the diagnostic results on a car he was working on—a 2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer under 10,000 miles with practically every problem in the book.

Like many others, TikToker Mike Lee (@mikelee890311) is not a fan of Jeep cars. In a viral post that received 123,900 views, he shared his disdain for the Grand Wagoneer.

Error codes galore

The video begins with a shot of the car’s dashboard while Adam Sandler’s ‘Ode to My Car’ plays in the background. Lee presumably uses this particular song to emphasize his thoughts about the Grand Wagoneer.

The auto tech holds his camera up to the odometer on the car’s dashboard. It reads that it only has 9,796 miles. Next, he pans down to a monitor panel, which is presumably hooked up to a diagnostic tool.

It reads “DCTs: 173,” which means the car’s transmission isn’t functioning properly. All before hitting 10,000 miles.

Additionally, Lee reveals a slew of other error codes on the diagnostic screen. Various acronyms with numbers attached to them indicate a slew of potential problems with the car.

More Grand Wagoneer complaints

Several customers this Jeep Grand Wagoneer forum have reported issues with the transmission on their new cars.

One stated, “I noticed our Wagoneer revving high but not increasing speed. When I pressed the accelerator a little harder, it became clear that the [transmision] wasn’t shifting gears.”

The same user went on to state that they fixed the problem by turning the engine off and back on. However, they were still concerned about the quality of the new 2024 Wagoneer.

The Daily Dot has reported on another mechanic who also issued a warning to TikTokers about the Grand Wagoneer. He shared that an owner of a brand new $100,000 Jeep Wagoneer needed extensive work at his shop when the car was still under 8,000 miles.

Grand Wagoneer recalls

The Kelley Blue Book reports that some 97,000 Grand Wagoneer vehicles manufactured from 2022-2024 have recalls issued on them. The reason for the recall is because the cars “may have been built with third-row seat belt buckles that are inaccessible or damaged.”

Chrysler Factory Warranty lists other recalls for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer. Two were issued in August of 2023. The first pertains to the car’s side curtain air bag. Due to the car’s construction of its upper B-pillar interior trim, full deployment of the side airbag could be met with interference.

The second is for 2022-2023 Grand Wagoneer Central Vision Park Assist module, which “may prevent the rearview image from displaying when the vehicle is placed in reverse.”

TikTokers trashed the Wagoneer

Several commenters joined Lee in warning prospective Jeep Grand Wagoneer buyers to stay away.

“Totally worth $110,000,” one sarcastic comment read.

“Does no one bother to do even like 20 minutes of research before they buy these things,” another asked, referring to the heaps of articles complaining about Jeep’s shoddy cars.

One person made up a clever acronym for the brand’s name: “Just Expect Every Problem! Jeep!”

This sentiment was echoed by another user, who said, “I’ve never had anything but problems with Jeeps. Only car I flat out refuse to ever purchase again.”

One commenter said that even Jeep salespeople told them to stay away from the Grand Wagoneer.

“Yeah the jeep dealership told us to buy literally anything else,” they claimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jeep via email and Lee via TikTok comment for further information.

