Would you recognize this common auto shop charge? This expert says it’s the unnecessary fee most likely to show up on your bill—without you noticing it.

Bailey, one of the automotive experts at Austin, Texas’ Genuine Automotive (@genuineautomotiveatx), recently revealed what he considers the number one repair shop scam. His answer was posted to the shop’s TikTok account.

So far, the video has over 600,000 views and counting.

What fee should you look out for?

“Beware if you ever see this in an auto shop!” warns Genuine Automotive’s video caption.

In it, the cameraman approaches Bailey in one of the shop’s repair bays. “What’s a common scam you’ll see at an auto shop?” they ask him.

“Probably the [diagnostic] fee they waive sometimes because most times they’ll add that in later on, on top of the job as well,” he warns.

What is a diagnostic fee?

According to Nashville’s Phoenix Automotive, excessive diagnostic fees are one of the “most common automotive repair scams.”

This does not mean that diagnostics are unnecessary. They cover the cost of using the shop’s equipment and service, as well as the mechanic/technician’s time. However, Phoenix notes, “some unscrupulous auto repair shops use them as an opportunity to exploit customers.”

The scam version involves a shop giving you a lowball estimate and then hitting you with an excessively high diagnostic fee tacked on after the fact.

“The shop may claim that the diagnostic process was exceptionally complex or time-consuming,” Phoenix explains.

How do you protect yourself?

Phoenix reports that the best way to avoid the scam is to find a highly rated and reputable auto shop and request a written estimate that itemizes all expenses.

“After the diagnostic test is complete, ask for a detailed report of the results. This ensures transparency and helps you understand the necessity of the repairs,” they suggest.

Researching industry standards when it comes to costs can also deter would-be scammers.

Always request that costs be documented and trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right, you can always get a second opinion at another shop.

What viewers said

Viewers took to the comments section to warn of other common auto shop scams.

“Common scam them telling you that all your air filters need [to be] changed. I had just changed both mine the wkd prior and they tried telling me I needed them replaced,” BomTrady12 (@bomtrady_12) wrote.

Another viewer commented, “I know a shop that writes the est high for ins and low for the tech—and the boss pockets the difference.”

However, several viewers defended the fees, arguing that they are always legitimate.

“Mechanics are on commission, flag hr. no such thing as free diagnostic,” one noted.

“Diag is more than hooking a scanner up. Still takes labor to do both,” another added.

