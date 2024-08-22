‘I want to sue Instagram so bad’: Woman says IG put a disclaimer on her pics saying they were edited

A TikTok user posted a warning video saying that Instagram put a disclaimer on her post. It says that says she edited her photos.

Vale (@missworldwid33) reached over 365,000 likes on her viral video. She added an on-screen caption telling viewers, “I want to sue Instagram so bad… explain yourself.”

To start her video, Vale asks, “Why the hell is Instagram announcing to everybody that I edited my picture?”

She stares at the camera before admitting, “Yeah, I edited it,” and says that she used an app to smoothe her under eyes.

After sarcastically saying sorry a few times Vale adds, “This is gonna keep me up at night.”

“Thank God it was on my … spam account,” she pauses, “not my main account.” She says the photo on her account is tagged as using AI-generated content.

“It’s not AI-generated guys,” Vale says, “It’s me.” She emphasizes that all she edited in her picture was her under eyes and joking adds, “my bad,” before ending her video.

Viewers are shook

Many viewers left more opinions about Instagram updates throughout the years in the comment section of Vale’s video.

“I genuinely haven’t heard about a good insta update in years,” a top comment said.

“All of these updates and they still won’t just show us who unfollowed us,” another said.

One added, “when they also removed being able to see the exact date things were posted and it’s just in weeks now. Every instagram update they somehow make the app worse.”

However, a comment with over 14,000 questioned the accuracy of Vale’s alleged Instagram discovery. “If somebody don’t show me an example of this right now imma get mad,” the comment read.

“I never trust these Instagram change videos because nobody ever provides examples,” another added.

One user responded to these comments explaining, “It will literally say “AI INFO” right below the posts username.”

Is Instagram adding a disclaimer to your edited photos?

Mobile Marketing Magazine states that as of July, Meta recognized the need to balance the advancement of AI technology with its responsibility to “ensure accurate and transparent content labeling.”

“The new ‘AI info’ label is intended to more accurately represent content that may have been modified using AI, rather than suggesting it was entirely generated by artificial intelligence,” they continue.

Meta, the parent company of media apps Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, has changed how it labels all social media posts that have been suspected to be generated by AI tools.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vale via TikTok comment section and DM and Meta via email.

