‘I feel like maybe he didn’t understand’: Homeowner leaves Slim Jim’s, other snacks out for Amazon delivery drivers. It backfires

This homeowner tried to do a nice gesture for the people who deliver her mail and packages. It quickly went sideways.

Featured Video

Delivery drivers have it rough. They work a very physically demanding job that involves a constant mix of driving, logistics, and plenty of walking and carrying packages (sometimes really heavy ones).

On top of that, like their counterparts in the USPS, they work no matter the weather conditions, sweating through their clothes in the heat, getting poured on in the rain, and braving cold temperatures while customers are in their homes toasty warm.

It’s a difficult job. And when it comes to working specifically for Amazon, workers have called them out for being underpaid (with reports of them making $6-$25 less an hour compared to UPS drivers) and overworked (with no time to even go to the bathroom during their shift), the Guardian reported.

Advertisement

Insider reported that Amazon delivery partners deliver anywhere between 170 and 350 packages per shift. And they reportedly can have up to 190 stops to make in one shift.

With their job going at a breakneck speed, drivers have noted that any kind gesture from a customer makes a world of difference.

But what happens when a driver takes a person’s kindness for granted?

Amazon delivery driver caught on camera

In a viral video with more than 250,000 views, TikToker @goofyahgilbert posted a Ring camera video showing what he believes to be a pretty selfish delivery driver.

Advertisement

Given the difficult working conditions of delivery drivers, some people have taken to leaving out snacks and drinks for their delivery driver as a way to thank them for their hard work and hopefully fuel and hydrate them along the rest of their delivery course.

Gilbert did just that, leaving a variety of Christmas snacks out to bring delivery people some cheer during the holiday season.

Because he has a Ring camera, Gilbert was able to see not only when his package was delivered but how well-received the snacks were.

But as it turns out, only one delivery person was on the receiving end of his gesture.

Advertisement

“I left out Christmas snacks for the delivery workers and this guy takes EVERY SINGLE SNACK?!” the caption overlay on the video read.

The video starts off pretty normal, with the driver grabbing a few snacks, then a handful, then another handful, then one more. OK, kind of a lot, but he seemed satisfied and like he was going to walk away.

But no.

He stuffed the goodies in his vest pocket and went back for more, completely clearing out the snack bin.

Advertisement

And confusingly enough, while he said “thank you” at the end, he also seemed to grab the very package he delivered.

What snacks do delivery drivers like?

If you’re thinking of leaving snacks and beverages out for your delivery drivers, there’s a whole Reddit thread on the matter. Here are the common requests:

Bottled water

Sweet tea

Protein bars

Candy

Cookies

Chips

Gatorade

Granola bars

Jerky

Cheese sticks

Peanuts

Juice

Advertisement

“I’m a delivery driver and I’m afraid to even take ONE,” a top comment read.

“Put a little note that says something like, ‘take one, two, or a few, but please be kind a leave some for the people after you,’” a person suggested.

“Aww I feel like maybe he didn’t understand he was prob like WOW for me?!?” another added, giving him the benefit of the doubt.

Advertisement

“What if he didn’t have any money for food? Just saying…you never know what ppl are going through. But that was so nice for you to do that,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gilbert for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Amazon via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.