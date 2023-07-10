‘They really need to send a warning email’: Indeed user gets called for another job interview. He applied for 50 jobs and had no idea who is calling

In a viral video, a job hunter shared the familiar experience of getting a random call for a job interview but blanking on the company and role they’re interviewing for.

In the video, user Liam (@richlosangelesking) is sitting in their car, staring down at the phone screen as it vibrates, indicating an incoming call.

Liam’s facial expression looks slightly terrified and caught off guard as they let the phone vibrate.

“Me wondering which job is calling me after I rage applied to 50 on Indeed,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The video has close to 700,000 views and more than 600 comments as of Monday.

“Every kiss begins with indeed,” the caption reads.

The remote work site FlexJobs reported that from start to finish, the job hunt process tends to take about three to six months, on average. The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics shared data from May 2022 to 2023 that found the average person is unemployed for 19.3 to 23.2 weeks.

FlexJobs also shared that during the job hunt, applicants will “typically edit four versions of their resume, write four cover letters, submit seven applications, and participate in five job interviews.”

How long it ultimately takes to land a job will depend on several factors, including your years of experience, location, economic conditions, and chosen industry, Indeed reported.

For those in the job hunt process, Indeed recommends incorporating keywords into your resume, highlighting unique skills or achievements, and submitting a cover letter.

“They really need to send a warning email and stop blind siding me on a Tuesday morning like who are u I applied to 100 jobs,” the top comment on Liam’s video read.

In reply, Liam shared that they never remember where they apply because they “see $20/hour and I SEND.” Once on the call with the company Liam said they use context clues to figure out which role the person is talking to them about.

Several commenters shared that they’ve been in similar situations.

“One time I got an interview and they didn’t tell me what place it was so I had to google the number,” one person said.

“I wait for the voicemail and if it’s a job I was really interested in (which it normally isn’t) then I might call back,” another shared.

“And the worst is when you get to the point of scrolling where you say “I can definitely do that” *applies to a forklift operator*,” a commenter wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Liam via TikTok comment.