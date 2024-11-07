‘They’ve had a lot of engine problems’: Mechanic says Hyundai and Kias won’t make it to 100K miles. Here’s why—and which models have had issues

A mechanic included Hyundai and Kia among companies that make vehicles which, he says, won’t run past 100,000 miles on the odometer.

Featured Video

One of the most important aspects of car ownership is having a car that will last, as long as you maintain it. Unfortunately, there are many makes and models out there that aren’t built to run past a certain number of miles.

Cars with short lifespans depend on the year, make and model. Two brands that have made a lot of beware lists from auto experts on TikTok are Hyundai and Kias. Recently, Dave (@qualityautodave), owner of an independent dealership and repair shop, posted a video listing a few brands that “won’t make it to 100,000 miles.”

His list included Hyundai and Kias as well as a few others that may surprise you. Viewed over 665,000 times as of publication, his list sparked a debate in the comments section.

Advertisement

What’s the problem with Hyundai and Kia?

According to Jerry, a one-stop shop for car information, despite Kia’s “above-average reliability rating,” their models are known for “engine failure, transmission issues and faulty electrical systems.” The most common models with issues are the Sorento, Optima, Soul, Sportage and Forte.

Typical problems with Kia cars include “engine malfunction and failure, transmissions problems due to outdated software, faulty electrical systems and airbag failure due to malfunctioning crash sensors. The average cost of repair ranges from $437 to $533.

UK repair specialist Service4Service lists engine problems like “stalling, cutting out and seizing” as common Hyundai issues. Other defects include the anti-lock braking system “catching fire,” automatic transmissions problems like “a lack of accleration and gear slippage,” as well as faulty steering.

Advertisement

The most common Hyundai models with issues are the Sonata, Elantra, Azera and Santa Fe Sport.

Many viewers defended their choice in vehicles

Multiple viewers shared their own experience of owning Hyundai and Kia cars. But the commenters were in discord. While some claimed they never had issues with either brand’s vehicles, others said they had encountered plenty of issues. However, owners of both brands said the companies were able to fix their cars free of charge.

“2012 Kia soul 112 2022 Kia forte 165k both running strong,” one said.

Advertisement

“My Kia engine blew at 129,000 miles. and they replaced it under warranty. 0 out of pocket cost,” a second shared.

“Kia only has engine problems because they consume oil because of eco mode!! If the oil is changed every 3K, they will last over 300k miles,” a third advised.

“I have had multiple Hyundai vehicles go over 100k miles,” a user added.

Advertisement

“My 2011 Hyundai Elantra with 240,000 still rolling strong,” another said.

“Haha my Hyundai engine failing at 101,000 they replaced it free of charge though,” someone else said.

What other brands won’t make it to 100k?

Surprisingly, Dave also lists “anything European” in his list of car brands that won’t make it to 100,000 miles.

Advertisement

“Ain’t none of them going to make it to 100K,” Dave said.

These included mainstays like Volkswagen and luxury brands like Jaguar.

According to Morin Brothers Automotive, the most common issue with Volkswagen is faulty wiring and malfunctioning sensors. These issues can “lead to inaccurate readings, affecting engine performance and fuel efficiency.” Signs of trouble include a dashboard warning light coming on randomly, difficulty starting the vehicle, and a quick draining battery that won’t hold a charge.

Although Jaguars look great, they are notorious for expensive upkeep and are known to have issues, so it’s not too surprising that they made Dave’s list. According to Atlanta Car Care, problems include malfunctioning timing chains, transmission failures, faulty electrical systems, and the onboard computer and brake failure.

Advertisement

Daily Dot reached out to Hyundai, Kia, Jaguar, and Volkswagen via email and to Dave via TikTok comments.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.