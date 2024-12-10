‘No one was going to tell me’: Shopper finds out the ‘right way’ to smell Bath & Body Works candles. You’ve definitely been doing it wrong

A Bath & Body Works customer demonstrated a more efficient way to smell-test the plethora of candle scents in the store. You’re probably accustomed to popping the lid off a candle and sniffing the wax directly to sniff-test it. But TikTok user Savana Meaux (@savanameaux) is here to show you a better way.

Meaux filmed herself standing inside a Bath & Body Works, in front of a table full of candles. “In my 25 years of living, no one was going to tell me that there’s a right way to smell these candles without picking up the entire thing,” she questioned in the text overlay of her video.

She removes the silver lid off a eucalyptus rain-scented candle. She flips over the lid, with the implication that you’re supposed to sniff the lid, not the candle itself.

Viewers already knew this

The video has over 816,000 views. Some viewers shared how they found out about this method.

“Yes, that is the correct way. The true scent of the candle rises to the lid,” one viewer stated.

“Just learned this earlier today too lol,” another commented.

“I only know this bc I was in b&bw years ago and someone dropped a candle and the worker told them you were [supposed] to smell the lids. I’ve been doing it ever [since],” a third shared.

But others found out this information thanks to Meaux.

“I did not know this. Now I know this. I’ll probably forget by tomorrow,” one said.

In October, another Bath & Body Works shopper touted this trick. “I don’t know how or why this works and I don’t know the reasoning behind it, but I’m telling you,” she shared after learning about it through an employee. “The lid and the jar smell completely different.”

Is this the correct way to smell candles?

According to Apartment Therapy, this is the correct way to smell-test candles. The fragrance molecules confined in the container float to the lid and collect over time, according to the site. “If you smell straight wax, you’re only getting the top notes, which burn off first when a candle is lit and start to throw it scent. Smelling the lid will give you a much more accurate portrayal of the full scent profile, as you’ll also get the middle and base notes in there, too,” per Apartment Therapy.

