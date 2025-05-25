American man eats spicy sandwich against all advice, nearly lands in the hospital. He gives it a 10 out of 10

A review for some ultra spicy chicken went viral after the experience nearly put the customer in the hospital, earning it a 10 out of 10.

The restaurant owner themself posted the review to Reddit on Sunday, intriguing spice lovers everywhere.

The post later spread to X, where users heralded the customer as a patriot and hero.

Chugged Pepto, threw up, 10/10

According to the five-star review, restaurant staff and others repeatedly advised this person not to try the “10 spicy hot chicken sandwich,” but like many before them, they forged ahead anyway. What resulted is one of the funniest reviews of all time.

“They told me 8 times not to do it,” they wrote. “My friends told me 10 times not to do it. Random bystanders advised highly against it.”

“I got halfway through the chicken sandwich and I was in so much pain I took 3 Tums, two Pepcid, chugged Pepto Bismol, bought half a gallon of milk and some ice cream, housed all of that, went to the bathroom and threw up and was debating going to the emergency room for about 3 hours.”

It sounds like a bad review until you get to the end:

“All in all, 10/10 experience,” they concluded. “Would not attempt if you do not have health insurance.”

“A true patriot”

Even on the sub r/spicy, users seemed impressed by the tale. The original poster shared what the spicy chicken featured in the sandwich looks like:

After the restaurant owner posted a photo of the chicken in question, the comments quickly grew hilarious.

“My survival instincts are FIGHTING with my brain going YES with this right now,” said u/SuperInkLink64.

“This looks like Satan’s turds,” wrote u/mbub16. “I would absolutely try just one.”

Over on X, @ZaidJilani gained over 839,000 views in a day by reposting the review.

“An American man was told don’t eat that spicy sandwich. He did it anyway and wrote this review,” they said. “A true patriot.”

Spice connoisseurs are likely salivating to find this restaurant now, but OP u/DField118 refused to reveal its identity, saying that they didn’t post the review to advertise.

In other replies, they claimed that someone asks for the 10 spicy hot chicken sandwiches one to three times per week, but they’re not always allowed to try them.

“We heavily dissuade, and I look for pretty specific verbiage/knowledge to allow it,” said the owner. “That being said, I’m framing this review so people have a better understanding from a firsthand experience.”

According to the OP, the spice mix is primarily cayenne, habanero flakes, and Reaper powder. A lot of it.

