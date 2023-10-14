In an evolving labor market, McDonald’s, the fast-food behemoth, has made notable adjustments to its pay structure to stay competitive, aiming to boost the average hourly wages for its U.S. company-owned restaurants. But how much does McDonald’s pay? That answer depends on a lot of conditions.

Is pay at McDonald’s increasing?

As of May 2021, per CNBC, McDonald’s announced a 10% increase in hourly wages for employees at its company-owned locations, part of a broader industry trend involving employee pay and benefits enhancements due to a noticeable fast-food sector labor crunch. These adjustments aim to propel the average wage to $15 per hour by 2024. At that time, McDonald’s sought to hire 10,000 workers over the subsequent three months to accommodate roaring consumer demand.

How much does McDonald’s pay?

Per Zippia, the average salary of McDonald’s crew members is approximately $26,648 in the U.S. in 2023, with hourly rates between $9 and $16 and varying considerably depending on location, education, and experience.

McDonald’s employees in Oregon, Alaska, and California typically earn the highest average salaries. While entry-level employees can expect to earn between $11 and $17 per hour, shift managers typically make between $15 and $20 per hour, depending on the location.

McDonald’s employees and the ‘Fight for $15’

For over seven years, employees at McDonald’s and other fast-food chains have been active participants in the “Fight for $15” movement, advocating for a fair minimum wage. This persistent dissatisfaction over wage practices has directed substantial attention to the industry’s payment structures. The push for higher wages posits a potential dilemma for McDonald’s and its franchisees, balancing maintaining profits and providing equitable compensation to its workforce, primarily since 90% of its locations are owned by franchisees operating on slim profit margins.

Why can’t McDonald’s just pay all its employees $15 an hour?

A minimum wage of $15 translates to $30,000 annually for a full-time employee. Many argue that with millions in profit, corporations like McDonald’s could afford substantial pay increases. According to Workstream, most McDonald’s locations, independently owned by franchisees, operate on tight budgets, with roughly 6 cents profit per dollar after expenses. A wage increase to $15 could impact bottom lines, potentially leading to price hikes and potential customer backlash.

What do wage increases mean for McDonald’s?

The proposed wage increases also shed light on employment dynamics within the industry, as higher wages and automation could potentially reduce employment opportunities, impacting young adults the most. For instance, the widespread adaptation of self-service checkout kiosks, a common sight in various parts of the world, can replace several entry-level positions.

McDonald’s wage adjustment highlights the complex dynamics of balancing employee compensation, operational costs, and profit margins. While the fight for a fair wage continues, McDonald’s, with its recent wage increases, reflects a broader industry trend towards enhanced employee benefits and competitive pay, taking a step towards addressing the ongoing debates surrounding wage standards in the fast-food industry.

The varied wages across different roles and locations within McDonald’s exemplify the intricate landscape of employee compensation in the fast-food sector, a delicate equilibrium between fair wages and sustainable business operations.