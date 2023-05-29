‘I know damn well they don’t wash these’: Former housekeeper shares what she does as soon as she gets to hotel

A former housekeeper shared a viral TikTok demonstrating which items she immediately removes from the bed upon entering a hotel room.

@ladydee_asg’s clip sparked a debate in the comments section between viewers who had differing opinions on the frequency in which certain items are washed.

In her video, the TikToker can be seen walking in her bathrobe straight to the bed where she immediately takes the decorative pillows and throw blankets off, tossing them on the other side of the room.

She writes in a text overlay for the clip: “Me as soon as I get to my hotel cuz ik damn well they don’t wash these,” and reveals in the video’s caption: “I used to be a housekeeper, hotels DO NOT wash these.”

@ladydee_asg’s claim appears to be supplanted by other anecdotal confessions in the comments section of her video: “As a former housekeeper only the actual bedsheets and pillows are clean. Decorative pillows and blankets are not,” one TikTok user said.

Another said: “I just wanna point out that housekeepers have max 30 mins per room. It’s HELL. And they definitely can’t fit no heavy duvet on those cleaning carts so I’m not surprised at all.”

Someone else suggested that due to the time limits housekeepers are given to clean each room, it is oftentimes physically impossible for them to give rooms a thoroughly deep clean: “I just wanna point out that housekeepers have max 30 mins per room. It’s HELL. And they definitely can’t fit no.”

Another seemed a bit dubious about the TikToker’s claim, pointing out that the decorative pillows and duvets they usually come across in hotels tend to smell fresh and clean: “Fr? I’m mad cause mines always used to smell so clean and fresh and everything.”

However, she responded to the aforementioned user, stating that there’s a bit of trickery going on to make customers think that items are freshly washed: “Na they be spraying it making people think it’s fresh out the machine.”

Although @ladydee_asg averred that these items are never washed, there were other users on the platform who begged to differ: “My hotel usually washes mines ; depends on the hotel but it should be a rule,” one person wrote. While another said: “yes they do y’all i promise i worked at my moms hotel and the amount of laundry could build a mansion istg”

According to Journey Junket, different hotel chains appear to have different policies when it comes to washing linens. The Ritz Carlton and Peninsula hotels purportedly change its linens between every guest, while other hotel chains wash sheets and pillowcases every 3 days (depending on guest volume) or weekly.

The outlet posted another piece on “top of the bed items” like the ones displayed in the TikToker’s video that she tossed off of the bed, stating that hotel cleaning staff may clean these items “on a weekly, monthly, or as-needed schedule based on feedback from the housekeeping staff.”