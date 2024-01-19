‘Yep, my ex charged 2k on my room’: Hotel worker denies refund to man whose friend charged items to his room even though they had separate reservations. Is that possible?

Be very careful who you stay with at a hotel, especially if they know that your credit card is the one on file for the tab.

That’s the lesson one man learned after an alleged altercation at the unidentified Los Angeles hotel he was staying at led to unexpected charges the following day.

The situation was documented by hotel front desk agent Chiki (@chikiscarrer) in a video posted to her TikTok account on Sunday. The video acquired over 527,400 views before getting taken down on Thursday afternoon.

In it, Chiki tells the frustrated guest that, as the only guest with a credit card on file, he is responsible for all of the charges to the rooms he and his friend were staying in.

“If your guests charge items to your room, you are responsible for those charges,” she tells the guest. Chiki also states that only people who know the guests’ names and room numbers can charge items.

Though the man says he and his friend checked into different rooms, Chiki says he was the only one who provided a photo ID and a credit card number—which ended up costing him.

“Incidentals [are] the responsibility of the guest who put their card on file,” Chiki tells the man. “You are responsible for any guest staying with you.”

The man remains frustrated, and Chiki agrees to call the hotel manager—and that’s when the other shoe drops. As she talks on the phone, Chiki says, in Spanish, that the man had been in a fight with his guest the night before and had bitten his friend’s finger.

The police were reportedly called to the scene.

In a follow-up video, Chiki tells her viewers, “I guess someone got someone’s property; they were pretty upset, and then, while grabbing that other person’s property, he bit the finger.”

“Moral of the story is: Don’t add anyone [if] you would not like them to charge things to the room or damage your room. Don’t invite anyone you don’t trust ’cause it’s a big responsibility, and you’re liable for everything,” she concludes.

Many of Chiki’s viewers agreed, and some even recounted stories of having to pay unwanted charges in similar situations.

Emily (@beavis832) wrote, “We had a couple next to us at the pool overhear our room # and charged $1k worth of stuff on our room. We had to look at security cameras to resolve it.”

“Yep, my ex charged 2k on my room I had to pay it,” another commenter added.

Most of Chiki’s viewers expressed sympathy for her explaining how the incidentals were charged.

“Why does nobody know how hotels work?” Kaylin (@carlslactationstation) asked.

“Take it up with ur friend, not the front desk. friend shouldn’t have charged anything on that credit card,” another viewer wrote.

“One of the most aggravating things about working in a hotel is having to explain common sense concepts to full-grown adults,” another added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chiki via email for further comment.