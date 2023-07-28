‘New fear unlocked’: Don’t ever trust these in hotels, expert warns. Here’s why

A TikToker specializing in hotel tips went viral when she advised viewers to never use certain shower products inside the room.

TravelingHotelManager (@TravelingHotelManager) filmed the short clip, while standing inside her hotel room’s shower. Her video has been viewed over 274,000 times and received 7,342 likes.

The user begins her video with a text overlay that reads: “Don’t ever use these in hotels!! TRUST ME!”

Her camera focuses on three full-sized bottles containing shampoo, conditioner, and body wash. “Don’t ever use these,” she says.

TravelingHotelManager explains her hotel tip, “Why? because they’re not secure.”

Then she unscrews one of the tops and removes the plunger from the bottle. “These can come off and previous guest can put anything in there. They can put hair color, bleach, anything in there. If you don’t bring your own always call down to the front desk and ask for a fresh set or even the mini ones,” she concludes.

Many users were grateful for the advice.

“Thanks for the reminder. The hotels I’ve been in always have those secure,” a user said.

“You are so right..always figured folk knew this,” replied a second.

“Oh great I never thought of that,” added another.

Others shared horror stories of people using items in their hotel room.

“Yeah. Still suffering from contract dermatitis after forgetting my products and using those,” a user said.

“I’ve seen another video of someone talking about a similar instance where someone put Nair and it ruined their hair,” a commenter posted.

A third user wrote: “Someone urinated in an iron I used in our hotel. It was a Marriot.”

Some were skeptical of the poster’s advice, arguing that most hotels use small, disposable toiletries.

“I have never in my life been to a hotel with full sized free standing bottles of anything,” a viewer stated.

“How common is the bleach in the shampoo trick? I’ve never heard of this,” a user asked.

TravelingHotelManager responded, “I know of 4 times!”

“Oh please,” another replied.

Most suggested travelers bring their own toiletries.

“I never use hotel room products. I bring my own,” a user stated.

The Daily Dot reached out to TravelingHotelManager via TikTok comments for further comment.