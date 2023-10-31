‘It’s not safe now after you have told everybody’: Customer warns against using hotel safe, shares hack on how to get into one

TikTok is becoming America’s hub for of life hacks, money-saving tips, and quirky insights. But every once in a while, a video pops up that makes you question some of the things you’ve taken for granted.

Enter TikToker Leo Lenier (@leo..lenier), whose recent video has garnered a whopping 862,000 views as of Tuesday morning. In the clip, he demonstrates a potential flaw in the security of hotel safes, suggesting that the items you thought were secure… might not be so safe after all.

In the video, Leo, with an orange clothing iron as his prop, demonstrates how a seemingly locked safe can be far too easily accessed.

“Never trust a hotel safe,” he begins, explaining the assumption that setting a personal combination ensures the safety of your belongings. However, with a few simple button presses, he reveals a potential backdoor access to the safe. The word “super” appears, and by pressing ‘0’ six times, the safe door swings open. “That doesn’t seem very safe,” he punctuates, leaving viewers both amused and concerned.

The TikTok community had mixed reactions. Some users saw the silver lining, with one commenting, “I’ve used that safe in many hotels, in many countries. Yes I know it’s not perfect, and I don’t leave crucial docs, but it beats leaving stuff around.”

Another user added, “Every lock intended to be used semi-publicly is made with some kind of master code, unless you know the model-specific secrets it’s a decent deterrent.”

However, not everyone was convinced of the safety of hotel safes after watching Leo’s video.

“I’ve never used a safe in a hotel but I’m definitely not using one now,” one user declared.

Another viewer humorously pointed out Leo’s choice of prop, the iron, questioning its value as a ‘treasure’ to be locked away, writing, “Why didn’t you tell me sooner…..I’ve lost 4 irons in the last 10 yrs doing this.” In this economy, four irons ain’t nothing!

YouTuber Maurice Moves also posted a video about the potential security risks associated with hotel room safes while on a trip to Jakarta, Indonesia, demonstrating how easily safes can be broken into.

Instead, he opted to hide his passport wallet in the natural crease of the hotel blinds using a small clip that affixes it to the fabric. This same philosophy could be adapted to hiding just about anything in any other part of a hotel that folks probably wouldn’t look in, like an air vent or inside of an appliance.

If you’re really worried about the security of valuable items that you have on your person, you could always hit up a local, reputable financial institution with a safety deposit or lock box and a key. Just make sure you memorize that address or have it written somewhere so you won’t forget it.

The essence of this TikTok revelation is not just about the potential vulnerability of hotel safes, but the broader theme of awareness and vigilance. TikTok has become a platform where users share knowledge, often shedding light on lesser-known facts or potential oversights.

While some users felt this particular hack might not be universally applicable, with one stating, “All hotels have different super codes,” it’s a reminder to always be cautious. Even if this hack works, the few extra seconds it might buy you could be the difference between safeguarding your belongings and losing them forever. After all, isn’t it better to be safe than sorry?

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lenier via TikTok comment for further information.