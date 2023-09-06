‘He definitely said artistic’: Hooters server says customer asked if she was ‘autistic’ after seeing her handwriting

In a viral TikTok video, a Hooters server shared an out-of-the-ordinary comment a customer made towards her. Viewers say she misheard.

In the clip, Alicia (@the_other_alicia) is filming as her co-worker walks into an employee’s backroom after getting done cashing out a table. As soon as the server walks in, she starts venting to the two workers who are there, one of whom is Alicia, behind the camera.

The server then recounts a comment the person made that threw her off.

“A customer asked her if she was autistic because most autistic ppl have good penmanship,” the text overlay on the video read.

The server was obviously taken aback by the question and had a confused look on her face.

“I swear to god, like why the f*ck would you ask me if I’m autistic … that’s just f*cking crazy,” the server says before turning to leave.

Both co-workers are heard laughing in response.

The video has more than 1.2 million views and over 830 comments.

“This by far is my funniest job,” the caption read.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Aside from some people having a particular genetic condition, the cause of ASD is unknown. People with autism may behave, communicate, interact, and learn in different ways. There are no physical characteristics that set apart an autistic person, and there are expansive possibilities for a person’s abilities. While some autistic people are nonverbal or need support for day-to-day tasks, others can hold advanced conversations or lead independent lives.

However, according to an Autism News Spectrum article citing several scientific studies, many people with autistic spectrum disorder have motor issues that may distort their handwriting or make it difficult to write.

“While handwriting may seem a relatively minor problem, it can greatly affect an autistic child who is otherwise functioning at the expected or a better-than-expected level,” ABC News stated.

Commenters, however, pointed out that the person’s comment had nothing to do with autism and that they actually used the word “artistic.”

“Yoooo PLS tell her he said ARTISTIC wit an accent,” a top comment read.

“He definitely said artistic,” another read.

Others shared their own reactions and experiences.

“I had a table ask me today if I was homeschooled,” a server shared.

“She’s serious confused tho cause this how I be looking,” a person said.

“Once at a janitor job someone asked me this bc of my headphones,” another wrote.

