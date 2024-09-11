‘I feel like this is a huge jump’: Honda HR-V driver calls out new models for no oil change light. Now she doesn’t know when to get one

Changing your oil is one of the most important parts of maintaining your car. Conventional knowledge advises people to change their oil between 3,000 and 5,000 miles. Now, some newer models, like the 2024 Honda HR-V, don’t register a need for oil changes until 10,000 miles.

Recently, TikToker Brittney Haton (@brittyjo11) sought advice from users about whether or not she should use her 2024 Honda HR-V’s oil life indicator as the measure for when to change her oil. The video was viewed over 38,000 times as of publication.

An important question about oil changes

Haton asked viewers what the best interval between oil changes is for a newer model. She “generally knew that you’re supposed to get one at 5,000 miles,” but she also said she did some research and discovered that her newer model has a higher threshold of between 7,500 and 10,000 miles. Though her Honda HR-V’s oil life still measured at 40 percent at 7,500 miles, Haton worried waiting any longer would damage her car.

“This new 2024 HR-V can go anywhere between 7,500 to 10,000, which I feel like is a huge jump,” Haton said.

Universal Technical Institute describes engine oil as a mixture of 70-90 percent base oils and 10-30 percent additives, including detergents, antioxidants, and corrosion inhibitors. According to Universal Technical Institute, modern engine oil has been chemically engineered to be uniform and to have fewer impurities, which raised the oil change intervals from the tried and true 3,000-5,000 miles to 7,500 miles.

Consumer Reports backs up this claim by explaining that companies have extended oil changes from 3,000-5,000 miles to 7,500-10,000 miles because of “advances in both engines and oil.”

However, some mechanics on TikTok have pushed back on the new interval between oil changes. They claim it’s designed to deceive drivers into causing premature damage to their vehicles, forcing them to purchase new ones.

Viewers advised she ignore the factory-recommended oil change interval

The majority of viewers told Haton to ignore her HR-V’s oil life and always to change her oil between 3,000 and 5,000 miles.

“Change it at 5k. Better for long term,” one viewer advised.

“5k it’s cheap insurance if you plan on keeping the car,” a second agreed.

“Honda tech here. recommend every 5000 miles if you care about your car. If it’s a lease just do it when the light comes on,” a third added.

“3k with conventional oil or 5k with full synthetic,” a viewer said.

“If you run it over 5k here and there it’ll be ok, but it’s a good rule of thumb. If you go 7500-10k every interval, you’ll build up tons of sludge in the engine,” another explained.

