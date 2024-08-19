We’re in full videogame intro screen mode at the start of a recent TikTok clip from online creator 20.Civic (@20.civic) that is marveling at the startup sequence in the instrument panel for a Honda Civic.

For those of us still stuck in the world of analog gas gauges with an actual needle indicator (raises hand), the wonders of current-day dashboard user interface can be pretty jarring. With the world gone digital, it makes sense that dashboard can be as flashy and elegant looking as we could possibly imagine. And as the Civic’s dashoard illuminates to show every possible icon as it is booting up (to the perfect, groovy techno of “Latch” by Disclosure and Sam Smith) the text over the clip asks, “Ok, but who was in charge of making this SO SATISFYING?”

Decent question from a video that boasts more than 660,000 views as of Monday.

Modern car dashboards

The specific job title for the role in question is automotive UX/UI designer, and some basic research on on the field shows in the U.S. someone can earn between $100,000 and $115,000 per year at it. These folks need to work closely with the design and engineering teams for a major automaker to incorporate consistent design and brand elements used across a company’s assorted models. It’s important to have a passion for design in general, with experience in industrial design in the auto industry as one of the must-haves.

It’s important to point out that aside from the flashy “wow” factor that should impress a driver and passenger, the basic components of dashboard UI and the nearby infotainment module need to be as easy to read and intuitive to use as possible. Lest we forget, all of the information being presented is taking place while someone is piloting a piece of heavy machinery at high speeds capable of causing severe damage in the case of an accident. Functionality and form have to play well together in this case.

For those curious about the step-by-step process of constructing a dashboard’s UI in the Figma software, set aside 20 minutes for this YouTube clip that will give you everything you could possibly want.

‘Bring back buttons’

These days more manual features are being centralized via digital screen on modern cars. And it’s saving auto manufacturers money because, well, now you don’t have to make physical buttons. For instance, Ford’s Lincoln cars recently began digitizing the controls to the air vents. So sans buttons, you have to toggle a screen to adjust the air conditioning, creating potential danger when you drive.

All in service of “driver profiles,” which offer A/C presets depending on who is behind the wheel.

What Honda Civic is this?

If his username didn’t give it away, it’s a 2020 Civic. One he says he’s spent about $60,000 tricking out.

And commenters are lamenting the design shift in recent years that lost this quirky, user-heralded dashboard design. Shoot the 2020 Civics still resell for about $20,000, and Kelly Blue Book raves, calling it the best compact car of the year.

Viewers worried about the state of his Honda Civic

As impressed as 20.Civic was with the dashboard’s graphical warmup that cycled through every good and bad icon available, commenters on the clip seemed to have missed the point and thought the car was in a severe state of disrepair.

“Ain’t gonna be satisfying when it don’t turn on no more,” one of them wrote.

Another managed to go full Disappointed Dad: “the more u let ur maintenance pass n ur oil changes pass the more damage ur doing to ur motor. please do ur maintenance…. that bill won’t be cute when it comes in.”

But one, thankfully, found a way to have some fun with the plethora of icons and visuals.

“Bro got all the achievements on his dash,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to 20.Civic via direct message and Honda via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.