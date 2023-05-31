‘Andrew can’t leave the register. How is he supposed to check the price’: Viewers defend Home Depot worker after customers demand he checks the price

In a recent TikTok video by user Axel (@cave_hiw) that was viewed 1.5 million times but has since been deleted, a Home Depot employee named Andrew loses his cool with two customers berating him after they request a price check.

The video shows a man and a woman standing with a cart at the checkout counter in the garden section of Home Depot. The video starts towards the end of the conversation.

“We asked you to check the price and you said no,” the customer can he heard saying.

Andrew defends himself. “I didn’t say no, I just said could you get a picture for me and you made a big deal out of that. I told you to get a f—ing picture and you made a big deal out of it.”

“Listen to you dude, you work here, buddy,” the customer responded.

“I don’t give a f— if I work here, bro. Get the f— out of my face,” Andrew retorts, tossing a large sign with a price on it at the man’s cart.

Another worker calls out for Andrew to “go sit in the manager’s office.”

But the fed-up Home Depot worker decides he’s had enough of price checks and customers. “F—ing quit,” Andrew says as he walks away from the register and unties his apron.

Instead of letting the situation end there, the customer says, “Good, you should quit then I’d come back.”

Andrew does not take the last comment well and turns around to confront the customer. “Whip my f—ing ass b—,” he says stepping closer to the man.

“Oh, you’re going to assault me, and go to…juvenile hall?” the customer responded.

At this point multiple employees can be seen pulling Andrew away from the register. He disappears from the frame, leaving the customers and another employee standing there shocked and confused.

Since Covid-19, retailers have discovered that their employees aren’t taking disrespect like they used to. If customers need something like a price check, they cannot yell at workers anymore. If they push too hard, the worker might quit on the spot, or the customer might even find themselves in a fight.

Users on the platform were also quick to take Andrew’s side and they tagged Home Depot in their responses to let the company know where they stood on the matter.

“Andrew can’t leave the register. How is he supposed to check the price,” asked one user.

“Y’all should make Andrew employee of the month,” another remarked.

“Give this kid a leadership position! We need more of this confrontational tenacity from workers. Customer is NOT always right,” argued a third.

One customer had a personal connection to the worker and stood up for him, saying that Andrew usually provided great service.

“Andrew knows my mom and I by name every time we come in and always helps us carry our mulch and soil bags!” they wrote.

Another loyal customer wrote, “If you fire Andrew I’m switching to Lowe’s.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Axel via TikTok comments and Home Depot via email for further comment.