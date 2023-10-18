‘Men will never understand’: Woman says Home Depot worker wouldn’t believe she knew what item she was looking for

Over the years, numerous female internet users have called out what they see as their unbalanced treatment in customer service interactions.

For example, in May of this year, a woman on TikTok complained that she was frequently questioned when filling up her car with diesel. The TikToker owns a diesel car, and said that those who attempted to “help” her at the pump by questioning whether she knew that she was filling her car with diesel were being “so f*cking condescending.”

Just last month, another user lodged a similar complaint. This DIY-focused TikToker was questioned about whether she could actually grout peel-and-stick tiles—leading to her returning to the store to prove to the store associate that it was possible.

Now, another user has gone viral with her story of a customer service interaction.

In a video with over 550,000 views, TikTok user Brina (@briii.grand) says she went to Home Depot in search of a “drill driver.” Per ToolStop, “a drill driver is a power tool, typically powered by a battery, that has two modes; drilling and screw driving.”

However, when she informed the employee of her request, she was met with skepticism.

“Men will never understand what it’s like to walk into a Home Depot with a f*cking piece of paper that literally says ‘drill driver’…literally handing it to an associate saying, ‘Hey, I’m looking for a drill driver, I’m mounting a TV, this is what I need,’ and literally having them look at you, scrunching their face, and saying, ‘You probably actually need an electric drill,’” Brina says.

“You would just never do that to a guy,” she continues. Eventually, she says she was able to convince the employee to “unlock the cage,” as evidenced in a follow-up video showing the drill driver in question.

She also clarified in a follow-up that this interaction happened after she had already found the product in question and was simply asking an employee to unlock the cage.

“I don’t often go to Home Depot so this was the first time that my interaction was kinda unpleasant,” Brina told the Daily Dot in a TikTok direct message exchange. “All the other times I had to go I had no problems!”

Some in the comments section sided with the employee, which Brina said is not unexpected.

“I’ve noticed that the internet likes to jump on any opportunity to tell someone they are wrong,” she said. “You’ll notice some of the commenters mentioning their years of experience in construction before mentioning their opinion to gain credibility. I think this is a common trend on social media in general.”

“It seems like a lot of people have had similar interactions with Home Depot workers and felt the need to share their story in my comments,” she added later in the conversation. “Then you have a lot of the commenters that clearly don’t want to Google what the tool is. Majority of the comments are people fighting other people, which I find confusing…I don’t know why people get so upset over the semantics!”

As far as those “similar interactions” are concerned, people in the comments section of Brina’s video voiced their own issues trying to buy power tools and other construction or DIY equipment as women.

“I am 42 years old. Remodeling my THIRD house. Had a guy mansplain paint sheen to me,” recalled a user. “Good gosh- just give me what I ask for and zip it.”

“I love when I ask a question & they start telling my husband the answer. My husband says ‘talk to her. She’s the engineer. I’m the stay at home dad,’” added another.

“Literally walked in to Home Depot with a list of pipe fittings and had to prove to the man that i did need pipe fittings,” stated a third.

“Asked for a small parts organizer and the man said ‘for makeup?’” recounted an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot via email.