‘Like sir i don’t care that ur jet lagged’: Holiday Inn worker calls out guests who try to check-in too early

A Holiday Inn employee who has garnered a reputation for documenting his profession online found yet another customer archetype to mock: the person who tries to check-in early.

Jake Ryan (@thinkjakeryan), who is known for creating funny hotel-centric content, posted the now-viral video. This particular one follows form in pairing text overlay with popular TikTok audio clips. In this case, he used the “have some compassion” sound that has been making its rounds.

“POV: You tell a guest they can’t check in 12 hours before check-in time,” Ryan wrote in the text overlay.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ryan via TikTok comment and to Holiday Inn by email. As of Tuesday morning, Ryan’s video had more than 16,000 views. In the comments, a number of fellow hotel employees shared similar experiences.

“I had someone try to check in at 7:30 in the morning and got mad we didn’t have room for check in,” one viewer wrote. “Like the housekeepers don’t start till 9.”

“Someone tried at 7am. I checked them in at 8am and they still left a bad review,” another shared.

“literally like sir i don’t care that ur jet lagged u should have thought about that when u booked ur flight,” a third person said.

“Then they complain to us at corporate,” a fourth viewer lamented.

Some viewers said that rewards club members are the most common culprits.

“‘I am a Marriott member.’ Like plssss it’s 8 in the morning,” one commenter wrote.

“‘I am a titanium elite I should have those benefits’ please go on,” another person quipped.

Holiday Inn doesn’t appear to have a set early check-in policy on its website, but some individual hotels chains under the brand advertise online that they allow early check-ins in certain cases. Most chains, however, recommend calling the hotel first versus dropping in and surprising the clerk.