‘Never trust a strangers word’: Woman says she was accused of hit-and-run after driver told her not to worry about it

A driver says she accidentally hit someone’s car and was told not to worry about it until cops showed up at her house for a reported hit-and-run.

TikToker Aaliyah (@corndoghater) posted the video on April 7, which amassed over 308,000 views as of April 11.

In the video, Aaliyah shows a picture of the cops near her driveway. Text overlay reads, “When I accidentally hit a car last night and the person told me I was all good to go home. The cops being at my house because it was reported as a hit and run.”

The caption reads, “Always exchange car insurance even if they say no.”

In the comments section, viewers advised on what to do in the event of an accident.

“ALWAYS call the cops. Even if it’s something minor. People are shameless and will try to get money from you,” one commenter wrote.

“I would wait for them to leave first and take video of them leaving to show they left bc they scammm,” another said.

“Y’all always call the police & wait for them i exchanged insurance, numbers, and took pics but it the person still reported as a hit and run,” a third added.

Others shared their experiences with drivers who tried to commit insurance fraud.

“A woman let me go one time after I tapped the bumper of her truck, then filed a claim with her insurance saying I ruined her alignment/steering,” one user said.

“They got my dad too and now they are claiming to be injured,” another wrote.

