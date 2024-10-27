‘Don’t book a stay’: Couple books a room at Hilton Hawaiian. Then they check in

A Hilton Hawaiian Village customer was shocked after discovering something about the location after booking. It had major impacts on her stay and vacation.

Featured Video

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed over 107,300 times, user Lisa & Hank (@handsomehandandmama) explained what happened.

“Hilton Hawaii failed to disclose this when we booked,” text overlaid on the clip read.

What she discovered upon arrival was shocking.

Advertisement

Why is this Hilton guest unhappy?

The woman issued a major PSA to anyone who plans to stay at the hotel. She alleged there is an ongoing worker strike that has disrupted the hotel’s operations.

“Don’t book a stay at the Hilton Hawaii!” reads the video’s on-screen text. “There is a strike and its chaotic.”

What was supposed to be a relaxing hotel stay landed the woman in the midst of a worker protest.

Advertisement

“I’m at the Hilton Hawaiian,” the woman continued. “Workers are striking. Very relaxing.”

As she spoke, the voices of the workers could be heard collectively chanting and shouting.

She recorded the workers standing in front of the hotel with signs, bellowing messages from a microphone.

“I can’t believe that the hotel would allow this to go on so long,” she said.

Advertisement

Hilton Hawaiian Village workers on strike

Today marks the 30th day that Hilton Hawaiian Village workers began the strike. According to Hawaii Public Radio, 1,800 workers have participated.

The union that represents the workers say they last met with the hotel’s representatives on Sep. 12. The reps have refused to meet again since the strike began.

Reasons for the strike include wage increase demands, staffing issues, and COVID-era cutbacks.

Advertisement

“We wanna restore this property to what it was before, but they won’t let us cause they don’t staff right,” one of the protestors could be heard saying. “We are fighting for you too.”

Viewers defend workers

In the comments section, many expressed support for the workers.

“Thing is, Hilton would rather be giving out refunds and whatnots than to give their overworked staff a raise,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

“I would ask for a refund and go home. Don’t make those workers wait on you. They have other things to worry about, like getting their fair share,” said another user.

Others shared stories about the establishment’s poor treatment of its workers.

“My husband faithfully worked at the HHV for 14+ years and was terminated for parking on the wrong level on a day that they wanted him to come in earlier than his shift. They don’t care!!” wrote someone else.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot contacted Lisa & Hank via TikTok comment and direct message for more information. We also reached out to Hilton Hawaiian Village via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.