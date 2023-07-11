‘I dont believe in two week notice’: Hertz worker has to secretly clean out her desk before quitting with no notice

In a viral video, a Hertz worker shared that she doesn’t give jobs a two-weeks’ notice, instead opts to leave on the last day of the pay period.

In the video, Idaliz (@adoreidaliz_) shows her work desk, which is adorned with a heart-shaped light-up mirror, photos of her family, and inspirational quotes.

“My toxic trait, I never decorate or bring anything of value. When I go, I’m just grabbing my purse and phone charger,” a commenter said.

Based on the fact that there is a car with a big yellow bow on it in the middle of Idaliz’s office lobby, and the multiple Hertz logos around the office it appears the TikToker works for the popular car rental company.

Throughout the video, Idaliz is seen stealthy packing up her desk in advance so she doesn’t run the risk of not being able to get her stuff after quitting without notice.

“POV: Lowkey clean out my desk cause my job has no idea I will be leaving on the last day of the pay period,” the text overlay on the video reads.

Throughout the clip, Idaliz removes a religious quote she had taped to her desk and packs up a few journals and an array of writing utensils.

Many jobs pay their workers on the 15 and last of the month. Given that Idaliz post the video on the 10 of the month, it’s possible she’ll be quitting just five days later after her last paycheck clears.

The TikTok has nearly a quarter of a million views and more than 380 comments.

“I dont believe in two week notice cause if it was the other way around you aint giving a two week notice,” the caption read.

While a two-weeks’ notice is standard in the United States, it is not legally required in most cases. Employers tend to prefer for departing employees to give two or more weeks of notice to make the transition easier on their end, allowing time to figure out how the company will handle the departing person’s workload and responsibilities.

Employees who don’t give standard notice run the risk of souring the relationship with their past employer and possibly not being able to use them as a reference when interviewing for other jobs.

“People always say ‘What about references??’ If y’all don’t start putting down your friends and lying to these jobs lmao,” the second most popular comment read.

Several commenters related to Idaliz’s approach.

“I didn’t give a two week notice at my last job and I deleted everything from my work computer so my coworkers had to start from scratch,” one person said.

“I sat down, clocked in &started writing my resignation letter. Printed out, started packing,&then gave em my letter &left,” another wrote.

“I remember slowing starting to move all my stuff out… people were asking ‘you going somewhere?’ and I would say ‘oh just doing some spring cleaning,'” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Idaliz for comment via Instagram direct message.